US STOCKS-Apple, other tech stocks weigh on Wall St

By Tanya Agrawal
July 22 Wall Street declined in late morning
trading on Wednesday, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite
falling more than 1 percent after disappointing results from
technology giants including Apple, the world's largest publicly
traded company.
Apple shares slumped as much as 6.7 percent to
$121.99, a day after the iPhone maker's revenue forecast for the
fourth quarter fell below expectations.
The stock was the biggest drag on all three major indexes
and contributed 40 points to the Dow's overall decline.
Microsoft fell as much as 4 percent to $45.35 after
reporting its biggest quarterly loss, as the company wrote down
its Nokia phone business and demand fell for its Windows
operating system.
Yahoo was down 1.4 percent at $39.18 after it
forecast lower-than-expected revenue for the current quarter as
it struggles to revive its core online advertising business.
While markets are near record highs, June-quarter earnings
of S&P 500 companies are expected to dip 1.5 percent, according
to Thomson Reuters data, well below the 5.9 percent gain
forecast on Jan. 1.
So far, 70 percent have reported earnings above analyst
expectations, above the 63 percent average beat rate since 1994.
However, only 55 percent have topped revenue forecasts,
below the 61 percent average beat rate since 2002. U.S.
companies are expected to post their worst sales decline in
nearly six years in the second quarter, in part due to the
strong dollar that reduces the value of U.S. companies' overseas
income.
"The question now is if the markets are fully valued and can
they move higher without earnings growth," said Jerry Braakman,
chief investment officer of First American Trust in Santa Ana,
California, which oversees $1.1 billion.
Braakman said today's moves could have been worse but
positive results from big names such as Boeing and Coca Cola
were helping offset some of the losses.
"Ultimately, it's earnings that drive the market not revenue
and a lot of the growth in earnings is expected to come in the
second half of the year."
Adding to the day's weakness, commodities resumed their
downward spiral with gold and oil prices under pressure.
At 11:13 a.m. ET (1513 GMT), the Dow Jones industrial
average was down 74.43 points, or 0.42 percent, at
17,844.86, the S&P 500 was down 4.59 points, or 0.22
percent, at 2,114.62 and the Nasdaq Composite was down
36.62 points, or 0.7 percent, at 5,171.50.
Six of the 10 major S&P 500 sectors were higher with the
utilities index leading the advancers with a 0.72
percent rise. The technology index was the biggest
laggard with a 1.45 percent fall, its biggest drop in a week.
Dow components Coca Cola was up marginally at $41.21
while Boeing was up 0.4 percent at $145.57 after the
companies reported results above expectations.
Thoratec jumped as much 10.3 percent to record high
of $63.51 after St. Jude Medical agreed to buy the
smaller rival for $3.4 billion. St. Jude was little changed at
$76.77.
Declining issues outnumbered advancers on the NYSE by 1,577
to 1,301. On the Nasdaq, 1,334 issues fell and 1,254 advanced.
The S&P 500 index showed 28 new 52-week highs and 34 new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 58 new highs and 100 new lows.
(Editing by Don Sebastian)