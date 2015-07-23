US STOCKS-Wall St set to open little changed after two-day dip

* Weekly jobless claims lowest since 1973
* Caterpillar falls after lower quarterly profit
* GM jumps after adjusted profit more than doubles
* Visa, AT&T and Amazon results expected after the bell
* Futures: Dow down 8 pts, S&P up 1.25 pts, Nasdaq up 6.25
By Tanya Agrawal
July 23 Wall Street was set to open little
changed on Thursday after two days of losses as investors
digested a raft of earnings reports amid data that showed weekly
jobless numbers fell to their lowest since 1973.
The number of Americans filing new applications for
unemployment benefits last week fell to its lowest level in more
than 41-1/2 years, suggesting job growth remained solid despite
slowing in June.
Caterpillar shares fell 2.73 percent to $77.65 in
premarket trading after the world's largest construction and
mining equipment maker reported a lower quarterly net profit as
sales declined in key markets in a sluggish global economy.
"Companies such as Caterpillar is a litmus test for the
global economy especially when the market is concerned about
China's economy," said Mark Luschini, chief investment
strategist at Janney Montgomery Scott in Philadelphia.
General Motors jumped 6.4 percent to $32.21 after its
adjusted net income more than doubled in the second quarter.
On Wednesday, Wall Street declined as the technology sector
fell on disappointing results from giants including Apple
and Microsoft.
Corporate earnings will continue to drive the market with a
host of big companies scheduled to report on Thursday.
Dow component Visa, Amazon and AT&T are
expected after the close.
While markets remain near record highs, June-quarter S&P 500
earnings are expected to dip 1.5 percent, according to Thomson
Reuters data, less than the 3-percent decline expected at the
start of July.
Of the companies that have reported so far, 70 percent beat
earnings expectations, above the 63-percent average beat rate
since 1994.
However, only 55 percent have topped revenue forecasts,
below the 61-percent average beat rate since 2002.
"Lack of revenue growth is definitely worrisome because at
some point hiring is going to pick up and that will affect
margins which will reduce financial engineering," said Luschini.
S&P 500 e-minis were up 1.25 points, or 0.06 percent,
with 107,411 contracts traded at 8:43 a.m. ET (1243 GMT). Nasdaq
100 e-minis were up 6.25 points, or 0.14 percent, on
volume of 16,416 contracts. Dow e-minis were down 8
points, or 0.04 percent, with 14,776 contracts changing hands.
SanDisk shares jumped 12.1 percent to $60.76 in
premarket trading, a day after the data storage products maker
reported a quarterly profit that was double of what analysts had
expected.
Dow component American Express fell 1.6 percent to
$77.75 despite posting a profit that beat expectations as a
strong dollar continues to hurt companies with large overseas
operations.
The dollar index was down 0.5 percent at $97.04 but
had touched a four-month high earlier this week.
Cigna rose 5.6 percent to $159.56 after reports said
U.S. health insurer Anthem was close to finalizing
negotiations to acquire the company in a deal valued at roughly
$48 billion. Anthem was up 2.5 percent at $159.
