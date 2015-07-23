US STOCKS-Nasdaq rebounds but weak results weigh on Dow, S&P

* Weekly jobless claims lowest since 1973
* Caterpillar falls after lower quarterly profit
* GM jumps after adjusted profit more than doubles
* Visa, AT&T and Amazon results expected after the bell
* Dow falls 0.23 pct, S&P down 0.05 pct, Nasdaq up 0.14 pct
By Tanya Agrawal
July 23 The Nasdaq composite edged up on
Thursday after two days of losses, while the S&P 500 and Dow
were lower on weak earnings from bellwethers such as 3M
and Caterpillar.
The two stocks, together with American Express,
contributed 104 points to Dow's fall.
Caterpillar shares fell as much as 3.4 percent to a
four-year low of $77.03 after the world's largest construction
and mining equipment maker reported sales decline in key markets
in a sluggish global economy.
American Express fell 2.9 percent to $77.66 as revenue
missed expectations while 3M was down 2.3 percent at $151.72
after the diversified manufacturer cut its full-year forecasts.
"Companies such as Caterpillar are a litmus test for the
global economy especially when the market is concerned about
China's economy," said Mark Luschini, chief investment
strategist at Janney Montgomery Scott in Philadelphia.
Luschini said strong results from General Motors was
helping offset some of the losses by Caterpillar and 3M. General
Motors jumped 6.4 percent to $32.21 after its adjusted net
income more than doubled in the second quarter.
On Wednesday, Wall Street declined as the technology sector
fell on disappointing results from giants such as Apple
and Microsoft.
Corporate earnings will continue to drive the market with a
host of big companies scheduled to report on Thursday.
Dow component Visa, Amazon and AT&T are
expected after the close.
While markets remain near record highs, June-quarter S&P 500
earnings are expected to dip 1.5 percent, according to Thomson
Reuters data, less than the 3-percent decline expected at the
start of July.
Of the companies that have reported so far, 70 percent beat
earnings expectations, above the 63-percent average beat rate
since 1994.
However, only 55 percent have topped revenue forecasts,
below the 61-percent average beat rate since 2002.
"Lack of revenue growth is definitely worrisome because at
some point hiring is going to pick up and that will affect
margins which will reduce financial engineering," said Luschini.
At 9:53 a.m. ET (1353 GMT), the Dow Jones industrial average
was down 40.45 points, or 0.23 percent, at 17,810.59, the
S&P 500 was down 1.13 points, or 0.05 percent, at
2,113.02 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 7.37 points, or
0.14 percent, at 5,179.14.
Six of the 10 major S&P 500 sectors were lower with the
utilities index leading the decliners with a 1.24
percent fall.
SanDisk jumped 17.5 percent to $63.68, a day after
the data storage products maker reported a quarterly profit that
was double of what analysts had expected.
Cigna rose 2.8 percent to $155.35 after reports said
U.S. health insurer Anthem was close to finalizing
negotiations to acquire the company in a deal valued at roughly
$48 billion. Anthem edged up to $159.95.
The number of Americans filing new applications for
unemployment benefits last week fell to its lowest level in more
than 41-1/2 years, suggesting job growth remained solid despite
slowing in June.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 1,404
to 1,357. On the Nasdaq, 1,256 issues rose and 1,033 fell.
The S&P 500 index showed 20 new 52-week highs and 18 new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 63 new highs and 47 new lows.
