US STOCKS-U.S. stocks higher; 3M, Caterpillar weigh on Dow

* Weekly jobless claims lowest since 1973
* Caterpillar falls after lower quarterly profit
* GM jumps after adjusted profit more than doubles
* Visa, AT&T and Amazon results expected after the bell
* Dow falls 0.09 pct, S&P up 0.05 pct, Nasdaq up 0.42 pct
By Tanya Agrawal
July 23 The Nasdaq composite and the S&P 500
were higher on Thursday after two days of losses, while the Dow
Jones industrial average was at a week-low on disappointing
results from bellwethers such as 3M and Caterpillar
.
The two stocks, together with American Express,
contributed 55 points to the Dow's fall.
Caterpillar shares fell as much as 3.4 percent to a
four-year low of $77.03 after the world's largest construction
and mining equipment maker reported sales decline in key markets
in a sluggish global economy.
American Express fell 2.8 percent to $77.75 as revenue
missed expectations while 3M was down 2.5 percent at $151.44
after the diversified manufacturer cut its full-year forecasts.
"Companies such as Caterpillar are a litmus test for the
global economy especially at a time when the market is concerned
about China's economy," said Mark Luschini, chief investment
strategist at Janney Montgomery Scott in Philadelphia.
Luschini said strong results from General Motors was
helping offset some of the losses by Caterpillar and 3M. General
Motors jumped 5.1 percent to $31.87 after its adjusted net
income more than doubled in the second quarter.
At 10:59 a.m. ET (1459 GMT), the Dow Jones industrial
average was down 15.57 points, or 0.09 percent, at
17,835.47, the S&P 500 was up 1.09 points, or 0.05
percent, at 2,115.24 and the Nasdaq Composite was up
21.54 points, or 0.42 percent, at 5,193.31.
Six of the 10 major S&P 500 sectors were lower with the
utilities index leading the decliners with a 1.5
percent fall.
Corporate earnings will continue to drive the market with a
host of big companies scheduled to report on Thursday.
Dow component Visa, Amazon and AT&T are
expected after the close.
While markets remain near record highs, June-quarter S&P 500
earnings are expected to dip 1 percent, according to Thomson
Reuters data, less than the 3-percent decline expected at the
start of July.
Of the companies that have reported so far, 75 percent beat
earnings expectations, above the 63-percent average beat rate
since 1994.
However, only 52 percent have topped revenue forecasts,
below the 61-percent average beat rate since 2002.
"For the markets to move higher we need to see revenue
growth and consumer spending to pick up. There is a feeling that
consumers aren't spending enough and are saving instead," said
Kevin Dorwin, managing principal of Bingham, Osborn &
Scarborough in San Francisco, which oversees $3.4 billion.
The U.S. market is a little bit overvalued at the moment and
is due for a correction, he said.
The S&P 500 is currently trading at 16.9 times forward 12
months earnings, above the 10-year median of 14.7 times,
according to StarMine data.
Investors are also keeping an eye on economic reports for
clues regarding the timing of a rate hike. On Thursday, data
showed the number of Americans filing new applications for
unemployment benefits last week fell to its lowest level since
1973, suggesting job growth remained solid despite slowing in
June.
SanDisk jumped 17.5 percent to $63.68, a day after
the data storage products maker reported a quarterly profit that
was double of what analysts had expected.
Under Armour jumped as much as 9.3 percent to a
record high of $97.69 after the sports apparel and footwear
maker raised its full-year forecast for the second time in three
months.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 1,497
to 1,390. On the Nasdaq, 1,521 issues rose and 1,029 fell.
The S&P 500 index showed 31 new 52-week highs and 26 new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 94 new highs and 55 new lows.
