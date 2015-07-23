US STOCKS-Wall Street slumps for third day as earnings disappoint

* Dow in the red for the year
* Caterpillar falls after lower quarterly profit
* GM jumps after adjusted profit more than doubles
* Under Armour jumps to record high after results
* Visa, AT&T and Amazon results expected after the close
* Indexes down: Dow 0.52 pct, S&P 0.45 pct, Nasdaq 0.25 pct
(Updates to early afternoon)
By Tanya Agrawal
July 23 Wall Street fell for the third straight
day, with the Dow Jones industrial average lower for the year
after disappointing results from bellwethers such as 3M
and Caterpillar.
The two stocks, together with American Express,
contributed 68 points to the Dow's fall.
Caterpillar shares fell as much as 3.8 percent to a
four-year low of $76.75 after the world's largest construction
and mining equipment maker reported sales decline in key markets
in a sluggish global economy.
American Express fell 3.2 percent to $76.40 as revenue
missed expectations while 3M was down 3.4 percent at $150.09
after the diversified manufacturer cut its full-year forecasts.
"Companies such as Caterpillar are a litmus test for the
global economy especially at a time when the market is concerned
about China's economy," said Mark Luschini, chief investment
strategist at Janney Montgomery Scott in Philadelphia.
Luschini said strong results from General Motors was
helping offset some of the losses by Caterpillar and 3M. General
Motors jumped 4.3 percent to $31.60 after its adjusted net
income more than doubled in the second quarter.
At 12:43 p.m. ET (1643 GMT), the Dow Jones industrial
average was down 92.8 points, or 0.52 percent, at
17,758.24, the S&P 500 was down 9.59 points, or 0.45
percent, at 2,104.56 and the Nasdaq Composite was down
12.91 points, or 0.25 percent, at 5,158.87.
Nine of the 10 major S&P 500 sectors were lower with the
utilities index leading the decliners with a 1.8
percent fall. The materials index fell 1.2 percent
with Dow Chemical's 3.5 percent drop weighing the most
on the sector.
Corporate earnings will continue to drive the market with a
host of big companies scheduled to report on Thursday.
Dow component Visa, Amazon and AT&T are
expected after the close.
While markets remain near record highs, June-quarter S&P 500
earnings are expected to dip 1 percent, according to Thomson
Reuters data, less than the 3-percent decline expected at the
start of July.
Of the companies that have reported so far, 75 percent beat
earnings expectations, above the 63-percent average beat rate
since 1994.
However, only 52 percent have topped revenue forecasts,
below the 61-percent average beat rate since 2002.
"For the markets to move higher we need to see revenue
growth and consumer spending to pick up. There is a feeling that
consumers aren't spending enough and are saving instead," said
Kevin Dorwin, managing principal of Bingham, Osborn &
Scarborough in San Francisco, which oversees $3.4 billion.
The U.S. market is a little bit overvalued at the moment and
is due for a correction, he said.
The S&P 500 is currently trading at 16.9 times forward 12
months earnings, above the 10-year median of 14.7 times,
according to StarMine data.
SanDisk jumped 16.2 percent to $62.94, a day after
the data storage products maker reported a quarterly profit that
was double of what analysts had expected.
Under Armour jumped as much as 9.3 percent to a
record high of $97.69 after the sports apparel and footwear
maker raised its full-year forecast for the second time in three
months.
Qualcomm fell as much as 4.7 percent to a two-year
low of $61.16, a day after the chipmaker said it may break
itself up as it delivered its third profit warning this year.
Declining issues outnumbered advancers on the NYSE by 2,072
to 908. On the Nasdaq, 1,774 issues fell and 889 advanced.
The S&P 500 index showed 31 new 52-week highs and 39 new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 98 new highs and 107 new lows.
(Editing by Don Sebastian)