US STOCKS-Futures higher after strong earnings reports

* Futures up: Dow 19 pts, S&P 3 pts, Nasdaq 12 pts
By Tanya Agrawal
July 24 U.S. stock index futures were higher on
Friday after three straight days of losses as Amazon, Visa and
Starbucks beat expectations.
* Amazon.com shares jumped 18.3 percent to $570.56
in premarket trading, a day after the online retailer posted an
unexpected quarterly profit.
* Dow component Visa was up 4.7 percent at $75.15
after the credit and debit card company's results handsomely
beat expectations.
* Starbucks rose 4.3 percent to $59 after the
world's biggest coffee chain reported a higher quarterly profit.
* U.S. stocks ended lower on Thursday, with the blue-chip
Dow Jones industrial average slipping back into the red for the
year, after disappointing corporate results and forecasts added
to concerns about the U.S. profit outlook.
* Second-quarter S&P 500 earnings have been mixed, with 75
percent of companies so far beating analysts' profit
expectations but just 52 percent surpassing revenue
expectations, according to Thomson Reuters data.
* Adding to the concerns regarding lukewarm earnings, the
S&P 500 is relatively expensive, trading at 16.9 times forward
12 months' earnings, above the 10-year median of 14.7 times,
according to StarMine data.
* Investors will continue to focus on earnings report with
nearly half of the S&P 500 companies having reported results.
* Biogen fell 5.7 percent to $363 after the
biotechnology company's forecast came in below consensus.
* American Airlines rose 2.1 percent to $43.50 after
the company's quarterly profit beat estimates.
* Data expected of Friday includes new single-family home
sales for June, which is likely to remain steady at 0.546
million units. The data is expected at 10 a.m. ET (1400 GMT).
* Financial data firm Markit's preliminary Manufacturing
Purchasing Managers' Index for July is expected to be unchanged
at 53.6. The numbers are expected at 9:45 a.m. ET.
Futures snapshot at 7:16 a.m. ET:
* S&P 500 e-minis were up 3 points, or 0.14 percent,
with 77,068 contracts traded.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 12 points, or 0.26
percent, on volume of 14,346 contracts.
* Dow e-minis were up 19 points, or 0.11 percent,
with 9,214 contracts changing hands.
(Editing by Don Sebastian)