US STOCKS-Dow, S&P lower on mixed earnings; Nasdaq rises

* Amazon jumps to record high after posting unexpected
profit
* Visa rises after results beat expectations
* Biogen slumps after slashing forecast
* Dow down 0.09 pct, S&P down 0.12 pct, Nasdaq up 0.16 pct
By Tanya Agrawal
July 24 The S&P 500 and Dow Jones industrial
average were lower on Friday while the Nasdaq composite gained
amid a mixed bag of earnings from big companies and the downward
spiral of commodities.
Metal prices hit multi-year lows as weaker-than-expected
data from China and the euro zone raised concerns about global
growth while oil prices neared four-month lows.
The three major indexes were poised to end the week in the
red after disappointing corporate results and forecasts added to
concerns about the U.S. profit outlook.
Amazon.com shares jumped as much as 20.4 percent to
a record high of $580.57, a day after the online retailer posted
an unexpected quarterly profit.
Dow component Visa was up 6.3 percent at $76.29 after
the credit and debit card company's results handsomely beat
expectations.
Starbucks rose 3.4 percent to $58.47 after the
world's biggest coffee chain reported a higher quarterly profit.
At 9:44 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones industrial average was
down 16.4 points, or 0.09 percent, at 17,715.52; the S&P 500
was down 2.53 points, or 0.12 percent, at 2,099.62 and
the Nasdaq composite was up 8.25 points, or 0.16
percent, at 5,154.66.
Seven of the 10 major S&P 500 indexes were lower with the
health index's 1.35 percent fall leading the decliners
as Biogen's 15.8 percent slump weighed on the index
after the biotechnology company cut its 2015 forecast.
Second-quarter S&P 500 earnings have been mixed, with 75
percent of companies so far beating analysts' profit
expectations but just 52 percent surpassing revenue
expectations, according to Thomson Reuters data.
RBC Capital Markets said investors were treating
disappointing stocks harshly. While only 20 percent of companies
have missed expectations, below the 23 percent over the past
three years, there was a 3.5 percent selloff versus the 2.4
percent seen historically, a note said.
Adding to the concerns regarding lukewarm earnings, the S&P
500 is relatively expensive, trading at 16.9 times forward 12
months' earnings, above the 10-year median of 14.7 times,
according to StarMine data.
"We still need to see more earnings to get some clarity on
how this earnings season is going to turn out," said Adam
Sarhan, chief executive of Sarhan Capital in New York.
"Investors are concerned about a lack of revenue growth and
with the transport index being in correction territory and
commodities selling off, there is a concern that the global
economy isn't strong enough."
Investors will continue to focus on earnings report with
nearly half of the S&P 500 companies having reported results.
American Airlines rose 2.1 percent to $41.67 after
the company's quarterly profit beat estimates.
Data expected of Friday includes new single-family home
sales for June, which is likely to remain steady at 0.546
million units. The data is expected at 10 a.m. ET (1400 GMT).
Declining issues outnumbered advancers on the NYSE by 1,739
to 910. On the Nasdaq, 1,399 issues fell and 904 advanced.
The S&P 500 index showed 10 new 52-week highs and 23 new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 24 new highs and 82 new lows.
