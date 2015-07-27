US STOCKS-Wall St set to open lower as China weighs

* Chinese shares post biggest drop in eight years
* Oil prices, commodities lower following China market rout
* Teva, Allergan jump after $40.5 bln deal
* Futures down: Dow 130 pts, S&P 13 pts, Nasdaq 35 pts
By Tanya Agrawal
July 27 Wall Street was set to begin the week in
the red on Monday on concerns about China's slowing growth in
the wake of the biggest drop in Shanghai shares in eight years.
Chinese shares tumbled more than 8 percent as an
unprecedented government rescue plan to prop up valuations
abruptly ran out of steam, raising doubts about the viability of
Beijing's efforts to stave off a deeper crash.
Commodity prices resumed their downward spiral with the
broader Thomson Reuters CRB commodities index hitting
its lowest in six years and oil prices hitting a four-month low.
Chinese ADRs were set for a rough start with Alibaba
, Baozun, Sohu.com and JD.com
off between 2 percent and 5 percent.
The S&P 500 and Nasdaq posted their largest weekly drops
since March on Friday as slowing global growth dragged
commodity-related stocks lower.
"This really has its roots in nervousness that began in the
U.S. at the end of last week," said Andy Sullivan, a portfolio
manager with Swiss investment firm GL Financial Group.
"Shanghai is an artificial market at the moment reliant on
government support, and they have thrown the kitchen sink at it
in recent weeks. The selling just ratcheted up steadily this
morning."
S&P 500 e-minis were down 12.5 points, or 0.6
percent, with 233,536 contracts traded at 8:46 a.m. ET (1246
GMT). Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 35 points, or 0.77
percent, on volume of 36,750 contracts while Dow e-minis
were down 130 points, or 0.74 percent, with 29,467 contracts
changing hands.
Earnings season continues with big oil, social media stocks
and pharma companies scheduled to report this week.
Second-quarter S&P 500 earnings have been mixed, with 74
percent of companies beating analysts' profit expectations but
just 52 percent surpassing revenue expectations, according to
Thomson Reuters data.
Adding to the concerns regarding lukewarm earnings, the S&P
500 is relatively expensive, trading at 16.9 times forward 12
months' earnings, above the 10-year median of 14.7 times,
according to StarMine data with only a handful of stocks
fuelling recent highs.
Investors are also keeping a sharp eye on economic data
ahead of this week's U.S. Federal Reserve's two-day meeting, the
last before September, which still looms as the first
possibility for an interest rate increase.
A gauge of U.S. business investment plans rebounded solidly
in June, suggesting the drag on manufacturing from capital
spending cuts was starting to ebb.
The Commerce Department said non-defense capital goods
orders excluding aircraft, a closely watched proxy for business
spending plans, increased 0.9 percent last month after an
unrevised 0.4 percent drop in May.
Teva Pharmaceutical's shares jumped 12 percent to
$69.30 in premarket trading after it agreed to buy Allergan
generic drugs business for $40.5 billion, giving up on
its bid to buy Mylan. Allergan was up 6.4 percent at
$328.01 while Mylan fell 13.5 percent to $57.
Fiat Chrysler was down 2.5 percent at $14.77 after
the U.S. auto safety watchdog, National Highway Traffic Safety
Administration, announced a $105 million fine against the
automaker over lapses in its safety recalls.
