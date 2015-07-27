US STOCKS-Wall St falls as Chinese shares, commodities slide

* Chinese shares post biggest drop in eight years
* Oil prices, commodities lower following China market rout
* Teva, Allergan jump after $40.5 bln deal
* Indexes down: Dow 0.91 pct, S&P 0.75 pct, Nasdaq 0.95 pct
(Updates to open)
By Tanya Agrawal
July 27 Wall Street began the week in the red on
Monday and fell sharply on concerns about China's slowing growth
in the wake of the biggest drop in Shanghai shares in eight
years.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell to its lowest level in
over five months while the Nasdaq composite was at a four-week
low and the S&P 500 touched its lowest in more than two weeks.
Chinese shares tumbled more than 8 percent as an
unprecedented government rescue plan to prop up valuations
abruptly ran out of steam, raising doubts about the viability of
Beijing's efforts to stave off a deeper crash.
Commodity prices resumed their downward spiral with the
broader Thomson Reuters CRB commodities index hitting
its lowest in six years and oil prices hitting a four-month low.
Chinese ADRs including Alibaba, Baozun,
Sohu.com and JD.com slid.
The S&P 500 and Nasdaq posted their largest weekly drops
since March on Friday as slowing global growth dragged
commodity-related stocks lower.
"This really has its roots in nervousness that began in the
U.S. at the end of last week," said Andy Sullivan, a portfolio
manager with Swiss investment firm GL Financial Group.
"Shanghai is an artificial market at the moment reliant on
government support, and they have thrown the kitchen sink at it
in recent weeks. The selling just ratcheted up steadily this
morning."
At 9:44 a.m. ET (1344 GMT), the Dow Jones industrial average
was down 159.41 points, or 0.91 percent, at 17,409.12,
the S&P 500 was down 15.54 points, or 0.75 percent, at
2,064.11 and the Nasdaq composite was down 48.47 points,
or 0.95 percent, at 5,040.16.
Apple's 1.3 percent fall weighed the most on the
S&P and the Nasdaq while the Dow was dragged down by Goldman
Sachs' 1.7 percent drop.
Nine of the 10 major S&P 500 sectors were lower with the
energy index's 1.57 percent fall leading the decliners.
Earnings season continues with big oil, social media stocks
and pharma companies scheduled to report this week.
Second-quarter S&P 500 earnings have been mixed, with 74
percent of companies beating analysts' profit expectations but
just 52 percent surpassing revenue expectations, according to
Thomson Reuters data.
Adding to the concerns regarding lukewarm earnings, the S&P
500 is relatively expensive, trading at 16.9 times forward 12
months' earnings, above the 10-year median of 14.7 times,
according to StarMine data with only a handful of stocks
fuelling recent highs.
Investors are also keeping a sharp eye on economic data
ahead of this week's U.S. Federal Reserve's two-day meeting, the
last before September, which still looms as the first
possibility for an interest rate increase.
A gauge of U.S. business investment plans rebounded solidly
in June, suggesting the drag on manufacturing from capital
spending cuts was starting to ebb.
The Commerce Department said non-defense capital goods
orders excluding aircraft, a closely watched proxy for business
spending plans, increased 0.9 percent last month after an
unrevised 0.4 percent drop in May.
Teva Pharmaceutical's shares jumped 10.7 percent
to $68.6 after it agreed to buy Allergan generic drugs
business for $40.5 billion, giving up on its bid to buy Mylan
. Allergan was up 5.8 percent at $325.21 while Mylan fell
13.9 percent to $56.75.
Fiat Chrysler fell 5.5 percent at $14.32 after the
U.S. auto safety watchdog, National Highway Traffic Safety
Administration, announced a $105 million fine against the
automaker over lapses in its safety recalls.
Beacon Roofing Supply was up 11.4 percent at $33.52
after the company agreed to buy Roofing Supply Group in a deal
valued at about $1.1 billion.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by
2,150 to 598. On the Nasdaq, 1,956 issues fell and 449 advanced.
The S&P 500 index showed one new 52-week high and 53 new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 9 new highs and 141 new lows.
(Editing by Don Sebastian)