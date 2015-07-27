US STOCKS-Wall St dips after China stocks tumble

* Chinese shares post biggest drop in eight years
* Oil prices, commodities lower following China market rout
* Dow hits lowest level in five months
* Teva, Allergan jump after $40.5 bln deal
* Indexes down: Dow 0.58 pct, S&P 0.36 pct, Nasdaq 0.55 pct
By Tanya Agrawal
July 27 Wall Street began the week in the red on
Monday and fell sharply on concerns about China's slowing growth
in the wake of the biggest drop in Shanghai shares in eight
years.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell to its lowest level in
over five months while the Nasdaq composite was at a four-week
low and the S&P 500 touched its lowest in more than two weeks.
Chinese shares tumbled more than 8 percent as an
unprecedented government rescue plan to prop up valuations
abruptly ran out of steam, raising doubts about the viability of
Beijing's efforts to stave off a deeper crash.
Commodity prices resumed their downward spiral with the
broader Thomson Reuters CRB commodities index hitting
its lowest in six years and oil prices hitting a four-month low.
Chinese ADRs including Alibaba, Baozun,
Sohu.com and JD.com slid.
Traders and investors said the rout was rooted in broader
concerns over global growth midway through the corporate results
season and a poor economic reading out of China late last week.
"You still have a lot of shares that aren't allowed to be
traded and a lot of things going on that is not allowing that
(China) market to trade in a free, open and organic way," said
Randy Frederick, managing director of trading and derivatives
for Charles Schwab in Austin, Texas.
"I don't think the market is going to stabilize unless the
restrictions are lifted."
At 11:00 a.m. ET (1500 GMT), the Dow Jones industrial
average was down 101.68 points, or 0.58 percent, at
17,466.85, the S&P 500 was down 7.47 points, or 0.36
percent, at 2,072.18 and the Nasdaq composite was down
27.76 points, or 0.55 percent, at 5,060.87.
Nine of the 10 major S&P 500 sectors were lower with the
financial index's 0.64 percent fall leading the
decliners.
Earnings season continues with big oil, social media stocks
and pharma companies scheduled to report this week.
Second-quarter S&P 500 earnings have been mixed, with 74
percent of companies beating analysts' profit expectations but
just 51 percent surpassing revenue expectations, according to
Thomson Reuters data.
Adding to the concerns regarding lukewarm earnings, the S&P
500 is relatively expensive, trading at 16.9 times forward 12
months' earnings, above the 10-year median of 14.7 times,
according to StarMine data with only a handful of stocks
fuelling recent highs.
"Valuations are a concerns right now and if we are going to
see a sustained rally we really need to see corporate revenue
growth and we really haven't seen that," said Frederick.
Investors are also keeping a sharp eye on economic data
ahead of this week's U.S. Federal Reserve's two-day meeting, the
last before September, which still looms as the first
possibility for an interest rate increase.
A gauge of U.S. business investment plans rebounded solidly
in June, suggesting the drag on manufacturing from capital
spending cuts was starting to ebb.
Teva Pharmaceutical's shares jumped as much as
13.3 percent to a record high of $70.06 after it agreed to buy
Allergan generic drugs business for $40.5 billion,
giving up on its bid to buy Mylan. Allergan was up 6.8
percent at $329.21 while Mylan fell 13.2 percent to $57.18.
Fiat Chrysler fell 4 percent at $14.53 after the
U.S. auto safety watchdog, National Highway Traffic Safety
Administration, announced a $105 million fine against the
automaker over lapses in its safety recalls.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by
2,032 to 879. On the Nasdaq, 1,841 issues fell and 794 advanced.
The S&P 500 index showed one new 52-week highs and 53 new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 15 new highs and 186 new lows.
(Editing by Don Sebastian)