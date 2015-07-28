US STOCKS-Wall St set to open higher ahead of Fed meeting

* Two-day Fed meeting begins on Tuesday
By Tanya Agrawal
July 28 U.S. stocks were set to rise at the open
on Tuesday as investors refocused on corporate earnings ahead of
a two-day U.S. Federal Reserve meeting which could give clues
regarding the timing of a rate hike.
Wall Street sank on Monday, for the fifth straight day,
after the steepest decline in Chinese stocks in eight years
increased concerns about slowing growth in the country.
After Chinese stocks plunged more than 8 percent, the
country's top securities regulator said Beijing would keep
buying shares to stabilize the market.
"The Chinese markets rallied a little bit today and European
equities are up which is also spilling over to the U.S. market
after a five-day selloff which was slightly overbought," said
Mark Luschini, chief investment strategist at Janney Montgomery
Scott in Philadelphia.
The U.S. Federal Reserve begins its two-day policy meeting
on Tuesday. No move on rates is expected this week, but close
attention will be paid to whether Fed chair Janet Yellen signals
September or December as the most likely date for a "liftoff".
"I don't expect any changes at the end of the Fed meeting
and September still looks to be on the table for a rate
increase," Luschini said.
S&P 500 e-minis were up 9.75 points, or 0.47 percent,
with 186,293 contracts traded at 8:32 a.m. ET. Nasdaq 100
e-minis were up 17.5 points, or 0.39 percent, on volume
of 29,548 contracts while Dow e-minis were up 71 points,
or 0.41 percent, with 25,339 contracts changing hands.
With second-quarter reports well under way, analysts expect
overall earnings of S&P 500 companies to dip 0.3 percent, below
the 3-percent decline expected at the start of July, according
to Thomson Reuters data.
Such results could inflate already relatively pricey
valuations. The S&P 500 is trading near 16.9 times forward
12-month earnings, above the 10-year median of 14.7 times,
according to StarMine data.
Some of the big names to report on Tuesday include Twitter
, Gilead and Yelp after the close.
Data expected during the day includes the index of U.S.
consumer attitudes at 10 a.m. ET (1400 GMT). The index is
expected to have fallen to 100.0 in July from 101.4 in June.
Baidu shares slumped 13 percent to $171 in
premarket trading after China's biggest Internet search
company's quarterly profit missed estimates.
United Parcel Service rose 2.7 percent to $97.75
after the company's quarterly profit rose.
DuPont fell 2.1 percent to $55.55 after the chemical
and crop company reduced its earnings forecast for the year.
Ford rose 2.8 percent to $14.96 after the automaker's
second-quarter earnings beat Wall Street expectations, based on
the continued strength of its North American sales.
Pfizer was up 2 percent at $35 while Merck
was little changed at $56.80 after the drugmakers' adjusted
profit beat estimates even as a stronger dollar hurt revenue.
