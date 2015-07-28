US STOCKS-Dow, S&P rise after five-day selloff; Fed meeting eyed

* Two-day Fed meeting begins on Tuesday
* China says regulators will continue buying shares
* Baidu slumps after results miss expectations
* Dow up 0.21 pct, S&P up 0.25 pct, Nasdaq down 0.13 pct
By Tanya Agrawal
July 28 The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones industrial
average rose on Tuesday, breaking a five-day losing streak, as
investors refocused on corporate earnings ahead of a two-day
U.S. Federal Reserve meeting which could give clues regarding
the timing of a rate hike.
The Nasdaq composite opened higher but turned negative
shortly, dragged down by Baidu's 14.6 percent slump
after China's biggest Internet search company's quarterly profit
missed estimates.
Wall Street sank on Monday after the steepest decline in
Chinese stocks in eight years increased concerns about slowing
growth in the country.
After Chinese stocks plunged more than 8 percent, the
country's top securities regulator said Beijing would keep
buying shares to stabilize the market.
"The Chinese markets rallied a little bit today and European
equities are up which is also spilling over to the U.S. market
after a five-day selloff which was slightly overbought," said
Mark Luschini, chief investment strategist at Janney Montgomery
Scott in Philadelphia.
The U.S. Federal Reserve begins its two-day policy meeting
on Tuesday. No move on rates is expected this week, but close
attention will be paid to whether Fed chair Janet Yellen signals
September or December as the most likely date for a "liftoff".
"I don't expect any changes at the end of the Fed meeting
and September still looks to be on the table for a rate
increase," Luschini said.
At 9:52 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones industrial average was
up 35.88 points, or 0.21 percent, at 17,476.47, the S&P 500
was up 5.09 points, or 0.25 percent, at 2,072.73 and the
Nasdaq Composite was down 6.65 points, or 0.13 percent,
at 5,033.13.
Nine of the 10 major S&P 500 sectors were higher with the
industrials index's 0.81 percent rise leading the
advancers. The materials index was the only laggard,
dragged down by DuPont's 4.9 percent fall after the
chemicals company cut its profit forecast for the year.
With second-quarter reports well under way, analysts expect
overall earnings of S&P 500 companies to rise 0.3 percent, below
the 3-percent decline expected at the start of July, according
to Thomson Reuters data.
Such results could inflate already relatively pricey
valuations. The S&P 500 is trading near 16.9 times forward
12-month earnings, above the 10-year median of 14.7 times,
according to StarMine data.
Some of the big names scheduled to report on Tuesday include
Twitter, Gilead and Yelp after the
close.
Data expected during the day includes the index of U.S.
consumer attitudes at 10 a.m. ET (1400 GMT). The index is
expected to have fallen to 100.0 in July from 101.4 in June.
United Parcel Service rose 3.9 percent to $98.85
after the company's quarterly profit rose.
Ford rose 2 percent to $14.85 after the automaker's
second-quarter earnings beat Wall Street expectations, based on
the continued strength of its North American sales.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 1,566
to 1,119. On the Nasdaq, 1,227 issues fell and 1,035 advanced.
The S&P 500 index showed seven new 52-week highs and seven
new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 10 new highs and 58 new
lows.
(Editing by Don Sebastian)