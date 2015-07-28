US STOCKS-Wall Street rises after China market steadies

* Two-day Fed meeting begins on Tuesday
* China says regulators will continue buying shares
* June consumer confidence falls to lowest level since Sept
* Baidu slumps after results miss expectations
* Indexes up: Dow 0.77 pct, S&P 0.91 pct, Nasdaq 0.66 pct
(Updates to early afternoon)
By Tanya Agrawal
July 28 U.S. stocks were higher on Tuesday and
were on track to break a five-day losing streak as a selloff in
Chinese stocks eased and investors shifted focus to corporate
earnings.
China's top securities regulator said on Monday that Beijing
would keep buying shares to stabilize the market, after the
steepest decline in Chinese stocks in eight years.
Baidu slumped as much as 17.7 percent to $162.72 after
China's biggest Internet search company's quarterly profit
missed estimates.
United Parcel Service rose 5.2 percent to $100.03
after the company's quarterly profit rose.
Investors are also looking for any signals from Fed Chair
Janet Yellen on the timing of a possible rate increase when a
two-day policy meeting concludes on Wednesday. No move on rates
is expected this week.
"September is possible but the probability for a December
rate hike is increasing. I think the market has finally factored
in that the pace of the increase is more important rather than
the timing of it," said Terry Sandven, chief equity strategist
at U.S. Bank Wealth Management in Minneapolis.
U.S. consumer confidence weakened in July and fell to its
lowest level since September, due in part to a less optimistic
outlook on the labor market.
At 12:43 a.m. ET (1643 GMT), the Dow Jones industrial
average was up 133.79 points, or 0.77 percent, at
17,574.38, the S&P 500 was up 18.89 points, or 0.91
percent, at 2,086.53 and the Nasdaq Composite was up
33.28 points, or 0.66 percent, at 5,073.06.
All the 10 major S&P 500 sectors were higher with the energy
index's 2.85 percent rise leading the advancers as oil
prices recovered from near six-month lows.
With second-quarter reports well under way, analysts expect
overall earnings of S&P 500 companies to rise 0.3 percent, below
the 3-percent decline expected at the start of July, according
to Thomson Reuters data.
However, valuations remain a concern. The S&P 500 is trading
near 16.9 times forward 12-month earnings, above the 10-year
median of 14.7 times, according to StarMine data.
"Earnings are growing but very slowly. The market's biggest
concern is the lack of top-line growth and where that growth is
going to come from," said Tim Courtney, Chief investment officer
of Exencial Wealth Advisors which oversees $1.3 billion.
Some of the big names scheduled to report on Tuesday include
Twitter, Gilead and Yelp after the
close.
Pfizer rose 1.8 percent to $34.96 after the
drugmaker's quarterly profit beat expectations as vaccine sales
rose.
SuperValu jumped 18 percent to $8.69 after the
company said it was exploring a spinoff of its discount grocery
chain Save-A-Lot into a publicly traded company.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 2,138
to 855. On the Nasdaq, 1,688 issues rose and 986 fell.
The S&P 500 index showed nine new 52-week highs and 12 new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 24 new highs and 144 new lows.
(Editing by Don Sebastian)