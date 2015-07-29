US STOCKS-Wall St little changed as investors await Fed statement

* Fed statement expected at 2 p.m. ET
* Twitter slumps after monthly average users growth slows
* Yelp falls sharply after revenue misses expectations
* Indexes: Dow 0.1 pct, S&P up 0.09 pct, Nasdaq down 0.08
By Tanya Agrawal
July 29 The Dow Jones industrial average and the
S&P 500 were slightly higher on Wednesday while the Nasdaq
composite edged lower, as investors assessed earning ahead of a
statement from the U.S. Federal Reserve that could give clues
regarding the timing of a rate hike.
Investors are focused on the outcome of the Fed's two-day
policy meeting with markets divided on whether it will take a
hawkish or dovish stance. No move on rates is expected this
week.
In a recent congressional testimony, Fed Chair Janet Yellen
neither ruled out a September interest rate hike nor guided the
market toward thinking it was a done deal. The statement is
expected at 2 p.m. ET (1800 GMT).
U.S. interest rates have remained near zero for almost a
decade and the Fed has said it will raise rates once it sees a
sustained recovery in the economy.
Recent concerns surrounding the Greek debt crisis and the
rout in Chinese markets have prompted some investors to bet that
the Fed may hold off raising rates until the end of the year.
"If the Fed continues to be relatively neutral in its tone
by not dropping any hints of an imminent rate hike probably
markets will continue to stabilize," Societe Generale strategist
Alvin Tan said.
Data expected later in the day includes Pending Home Sales
Index for June at 10 a.m. ET. The index is likely to show a
slight increase of 1.0 percent, compared with a 0.9 rise in May.
At 9:52 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones industrial average was
up 17.57 points, or 0.1 percent, at 17,647.84, the S&P 500
was up 1.79 points, or 0.09 percent, at 2,095.04.
The Nasdaq composite was down 3.91 points, or 0.08
percent, at 5,085.30, dragged down by Apple and Akamai
Technologies, which fell 6.1 percent after its
third-quarter forecast missed expectations.
Eight of the 10 major S&P sectors were higher with the
telecommunications index's 0.62 percent rise leading
the advancers.
Pledges from Chinese regulators to buy shares to stabilize
stocks if needed and hints of more policy easing from the
central bank also soothed sentiments.
U.S. stocks ended sharply higher on Tuesday, breaking a
five-day losing streak as attention shifted from trouble in
Chinese equities to U.S. corporate earnings.
With second-quarter reports well under way, analysts now
expect overall earnings of S&P 500 companies to edge up 0.3
percent and revenue to decline 4.0 percent, according to Thomson
Reuters data.
While earnings are expected to increase this quarter,
valuations remain a concern. The S&P 500 is trading near 16.9
times forward 12-month earnings, above the 10-year median of
14.7 times, according to StarMine data.
Companies scheduled to report after the bell include
Facebook MetLife and Whole Foods Market.
Twitter shares fell as much as 12.3 percent to a
year-low of $32.06 after the microblogging company said its
number of monthly average users rose at the slowest pace since
it went public in 2013.
Yelp slumped as much 28.5 percent to a nearly
two-year low of $23.97 after the operator of consumer review
website Yelp.com, reported a surprise loss and forecast revenue
for the current quarter that fell far below market expectations.
Gilead Sciences rose 4.4 percent to $118 after the
company raised its outlook for 2015 product sales by $1 billion.
Declining issues outnumbered advancers on the NYSE by 1,370
to 1,328. On the Nasdaq, 1,374 issues fell and 920 advanced.
The S&P 500 index showed 18 new 52-week highs and one new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 28 new highs and 28 new lows.
