US STOCKS-U.S. stocks rise amid earnings; Fed meeting in focus

* Fed statement expected at 2 p.m. ET
* Twitter slumps after monthly average users growth slows
* General dynamics leads aerospace stocks higher
* Indexes up: Dow 0.59 pct, S&P 0.49 pct, Nasdaq 0.18 pct
By Tanya Agrawal
July 29 U.S. stocks rose on Wednesday as
investors assessed earning ahead of a statement from the U.S.
Federal Reserve that could give clues regarding the timing of a
rate hike.
Investors are focused on the outcome of the Fed's two-day
policy meeting with markets divided on whether it will take a
hawkish or dovish stance. No move on rates is expected this
week.
In a recent congressional testimony, Fed Chair Janet Yellen
neither ruled out a September interest rate hike nor guided the
market toward thinking it was a done deal. The statement is
expected at 2 p.m. ET (1800 GMT).
U.S. interest rates have remained near zero for almost a
decade and the Fed has said it will raise rates once it sees a
sustained recovery in the economy.
Recent concerns surrounding the Greek debt crisis and the
rout in Chinese markets have prompted some investors to bet that
the Fed may hold off raising rates until the end of the year.
"I don't expect anything different out of the FOMC meeting
today. Investors tend to take a cautious stand ahead of such
meetings and that's why we aren't seeing too much a rally
today," said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at Wunderlich
Securities in New York.
At 12:50 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones industrial average
was up 104.29 points, or 0.59 percent, at 17,734.56, the S&P 500
was up 10.24 points, or 0.49 percent, at 2,103.49 and the
Nasdaq Composite was up 9.37 points, or 0.18 percent, at
5,098.58.
Nine of the 10 major S&P sectors were higher with the
telecommunications index's 1 percent rise leading the
advancers.
Pledges from Chinese regulators to buy shares to stabilize
stocks if needed and hints of more policy easing from the
central bank also soothed sentiments.
U.S. stocks ended sharply higher on Tuesday, breaking a
five-day losing streak as attention shifted from trouble in
Chinese equities to U.S. corporate earnings.
With second-quarter reports well under way, analysts now
expect overall earnings of S&P 500 companies to edge up 0.8
percent and revenue to decline 3.9 percent, according to Thomson
Reuters data.
While earnings are expected to increase this quarter,
valuations remain a concern. The S&P 500 is trading near 16.9
times forward 12-month earnings, above the 10-year median of
14.7 times, according to StarMine data.
"Earnings have been fairly good but the problem is that we
haven't seen organic revenue growth and are also seeing tepid
guidance from companies in face of the strong dollar," said
Hogan.
Companies scheduled to report after the bell include
Facebook MetLife and Whole Foods Market.
Twitter shares fell as much as 14.3 percent to a
year-low of $31.30 after the microblogging company said its
number of monthly average users rose at the slowest pace since
it went public in 2013.
Yelp slumped as much 29.4 percent to a nearly
two-year low of $23.66 after the operator of consumer review
website Yelp.com, reported a surprise loss and forecast
disappointing revenue for the current quarter.
Cytec soared 26.5 percent to $15.45 after Belgian
chemical group Solvay agreed to buy the company for $5.5
billion.
General Dynamics rose as much as 6.3 percent to hit a
record high of $153.39 after earnings, and lead a sector-wide
rally across major aerospace stocks. Northrop Grumman,
Spirit Aerosystems, Lockheed Martin and
Transdigm Group were all up between 2.5 percent and 7.4
percent.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 2,087
to 882. On the Nasdaq, 1,536 issues rose and 1,120 fell.
The S&P 500 index showed 25 new 52-week highs and one new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 41 new highs and 56 new lows.
