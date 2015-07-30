US STOCKS-Futures little changed as investors await GDP data

* Futures: Dow down 11 pts, S&P down 1.5 pts, Nasdaq up 3.25
pts
By Tanya Agrawal
July 30 U.S. stock index futures were little
changed on Thursday ahead of second-quarter gross domestic
product numbers that will give clues regarding the health of the
economy even as the Fed left the door open for a possible
interest rate hike in September.
* The U.S. economy and job market continue to strengthen,
the Federal Reserve said on Wednesday, but left rates unchanged.
* The Fed has maintained near-zero interest rates for nearly
a decade and has said it will raise rates only when it sees a
sustained recovery in the economy.
* The U.S. economy is expected to have expanded during the
second quarter. The gross domestic product data, expected at
8:30 a.m. ET (1230 GMT), is projected to have risen at a 2.6
percent annual rate in April-June, compared with a contraction
of 0.2 percent annual rate in January-March.
* U.S. stocks closed stronger on Wednesday after the Fed
statement. The S&P 500 has bounced about 2 percent higher in the
past two days following a near-3 percent drop over the preceding
week that had been caused in part by a rout in China's stock
markets.
* More than halfway through the second-quarter earnings
season, analysts expect overall earnings of S&P 500 companies to
edge up 0.8 percent and revenue to decline 3.9 percent,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
* While earnings are expected to increase this quarter,
valuations remain a concern. The S&P 500 is trading near 16.9
times forward 12-month earnings, above the 10-year median of
14.7 times, according to StarMine data.
* Companies scheduled to report during the day include
Mondelez International before the bell and Expedia
, LinkedIn and Western Union after the
close.
* Facebook shares fell 1.2 percent to $95.85 in
premarket trading after the social media company's quarterly
profit fell due to higher costs.
* Whole Foods Market slumped 13.7 percent to $35.22
after same-store sales growth cooled.
* Skechers USA jumped 12.1 percent to $144 as the
sports shoe maker and retailer reported a better-than-expected
rise in quarterly revenue.
* Cigna was up 2.4 percent at $148.85 after the
health insurer's quarterly profit rose.
Futures snapshot at 7:23 a.m. ET:
* S&P 500 e-minis were down 1.5 points, or 0.07
percent, with 99,984 contracts traded.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 3.25 points, or 0.07
percent, on volume of 13,870 contracts.
* Dow e-minis were down 11 points, or 0.06 percent,
with 12,369 contracts changing hands.
(Editing by Don Sebastian)