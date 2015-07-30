US STOCKS-Wall St lower amid weak earnings and GDP data

* Second-qtr GDP rises 2.3 pct vs 2.6 pct est
* Facebook's fall weighs on S&P, Nasdaq
* P&G slips after 6th straight sales decline; weighs on Dow
* Skechers, Mondelez jump after profits beat expectations
* Indexes down: Dow 0.37 pct, S&P 0.41 pct, Nasdaq 0.45 pct
(Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
By Tanya Agrawal
July 30 U.S. stocks fell in late morning trading
on Thursday as earnings from Facebook and Procter & Gamble
disappointed investors and data showed that the economy expanded
at a slower-than-expected pace in the second quarter.
Procter & Gamble's 3.7 percent fall dragged down the
Dow, after the company reported its sixth straight quarter of
lower sales.
Facebook shares fell 3.9 percent after the social
media company's profit decreased, and weighed heavily on the S&P
500 and Nasdaq.
Gross domestic product expanded at a 2.3 percent annual rate
in the second quarter, below the 2.6 percent rise economists had
expected, even as the Federal Reserve left doors open for a
possible rate hike in September.
The Fed has maintained near-zero interest rates for nearly a
decade, saying it will raise rates only when it sees a sustained
recovery in the economy.
"Earnings haven't been great and there is much more slack in
the economy than the market or the Fed thought while big
concerns such as oil and China continue to persist," said John
Canally, investment strategist at LPL Financial.
"We are in a slow-growth environment and anything that
knocks that down further is not a plus for the market."
The U.S. dollar continued to strengthen and was up 0.68
percent near a weekly high of $97.63 against a basket of
currencies as the Fed readies to raise rates this year.
U.S. stocks closed stronger on Wednesday after the Fed
statement. The S&P 500 has bounced about 2 percent higher in the
past two days following a near-3 percent drop over the preceding
week that had been caused in part by a rout in China's stock
markets.
At 11:12 a.m. ET (1512 GMT) the Dow Jones industrial average
was down 66.34 points, or 0.37 percent, at 17,685.05, the
S&P 500 was down 8.72 points, or 0.41 percent, at
2,099.85 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 23.00 points,
or 0.45 percent, at 5,088.73.
Seven of the 10 major S&P sectors were lower with the
technology index's 0.59 percent fall leading the
decliners.
More than halfway through the second-quarter earnings
season, analysts expect overall earnings of S&P 500 companies to
edge up 0.8 percent and revenue to decline 3.9 percent,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
While earnings are expected to increase this quarter,
valuations remain a concern. The S&P 500 is trading near 16.9
times forward 12-month earnings, above the 10-year median of
14.7 times, according to StarMine data.
Companies scheduled to report during the day include
Expedia, LinkedIn and Western Union
after the close.
Whole Foods Market slumped 10.8 percent to $36.41
after same-store sales growth cooled.
Skechers USA jumped 14.1 percent to $146.42 as the
sports shoe maker and retailer reported a better-than-expected
rise in quarterly revenue.
Mondelez International rose 4.5 percent to $45.07
after reporting results that beat expectations.
Declining issues outnumbered advancers on the NYSE by 1,628
to 1,187. On the Nasdaq, 1,463 issues fell and 1,050 advanced.
The S&P 500 index showed 15 new 52-week highs and five new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 30 new highs and 53 new lows.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal)