US STOCKS-Futures little changed ahead of raft of data

By Tanya Agrawal
Aug 3 U.S. stock index futures were little
changed on Monday as investors await another batch of earning
reports and a raft of economic data.
* Wall Street closed lower on Friday following poor results
from Exxon Mobil and Chevron and a decline in
oil prices amid oversupply concerns.
* Oil prices hit six-month lows earlier in the day, knocked
by fresh evidence of growing oversupply and data highlighting
slowing demand in China, leaving crude prices on course for
their weakest third-quarter performance since the financial
crisis in 2008.
* The Greek stock market slumped when it reopened on Monday
after being shut for five weeks.
* In the United States, consumer consumption numbers for
June are expected at 8:30 a.m. ET (1230 GMT). The numbers are
expected to rise 0.2 percent, compared with a 0.9 percent rise
in May.
* Construction spending data for June is expected at 10 a.m.
ET and automobile sales for July are scheduled to be released at
1:30 p.m. ET.
* Investors have been keeping a sharp eye on economic data
for clues regarding the timing of the first rate increase in
nearly a decade. The U.S. Federal Reserve has said it will hike
interest rates only when it sees a sustained recovery in the
economy.
* On Friday, wage data showed that U.S. labor costs in the
second quarter recorded their smallest increase in 33 years,
which bolstered expectations that the Fed might hold off on an
interest rate increase until December.
* Companies scheduled to report on Monday include American
International Group, Allstate and General Growth
Properties. All of them report after the close.
* With more than half of the S&P 500 companies having
reported their second-quarter results, analysts expect overall
earnings to edge up 0.9 percent and revenue to decline 3.3
percent, according to Thomson Reuters data.
* Nice Systems rose 1 percent to $65.15 after the
Israeli software provider agreed to sell its video surveillance
technologies unit to private equity firm Battery Ventures.
Futures snapshot at 7:22 a.m. ET:
* S&P 500 e-minis were down 0.5 points, or 0.02
percent, with 115,667 contracts traded.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis remained unchanged, on volume of
17,056 contracts.
* Dow e-minis were up 8 points
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)