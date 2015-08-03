US STOCKS-Weak oil, soft data weigh on U.S. stocks

* June consumer spending records smallest gain in four
months
* Oil prices hit six-month low
* Apple weighs on Nasdaq, S&P
* Tyson Foods falls after profit forecast cut
* Indexes down: Dow 1.04 pct, S&P 0.74 pct , Nasdaq 0.82 pct
(Updates to early afternoon)
By Tanya Agrawal
Aug 3 U.S. stocks added to their losses on
Monday as oil prices touched a six-month low and data showed the
U.S. economy lost some momentum at the end of the second
quarter.
Energy stocks were the biggest losers among the main S&P
sectors, recording their worst three-day decline in seven
months. Exxon Mobil and Chevron, which also
reported poor results on Friday, led the losses.
Oil prices were knocked by fresh evidence of growing
oversupply and data highlighting slowing demand in China. Crude
prices are now on course for their weakest third-quarter
performance since the financial crisis in 2008.
In U.S. data, consumer spending recorded its smallest gain
in four months, while the pace of growth in the manufacturing
sector slowed in July. On Friday, wage data showed that labor
costs in the second quarter rose the least in 33 years.
The spate of disappointing economic reports bolsters the
argument that the U.S. Federal Reserve might wait until December
to raise rates. Higher rates increase borrowing costs, leading
to lower profits for corporations.
Investors have been scouring data - all eyes are now on the
monthly jobs report that will be released on Friday - for clues
regarding the timing of the first rate increase in nearly a
decade. The U.S. Federal Reserve has said it will hike rates
only when it sees a sustained recovery in the economy.
"The market is taking score of every single data print
between now and September," said George Goncalves, head of U.S.
rates strategy at Nomura Securities International in New York.
"If the balance continues to shift more toward weaker data
than stronger data, it may make September a coin flip."
At 13:16 p.m. ET (1716 GMT), the Dow Jones industrial
average was down 184.66 points, or 1.04 percent, at
17,505.2, the S&P 500 was down 15.67 points, or 0.74
percent, at 2,088.17 and the Nasdaq Composite was down
42.27 points, or 0.82 percent, at 5,086.01.
Apple's 2.7 percent fall weighed the most on the Nasdaq and
the S&P 500. Shares of the world's largest company by market
value slipped below their 200-day daily moving average, a key
technical level, for the first time in nearly two years.
Nine of the 10 major S&P sectors were lower, with the
utilities index being the lone gainer.
Investors are awaiting another batch of earnings this week -
AIG, Allstate and General Growth Properties
report after the market closes on Monday.
With more than half of the S&P 500 companies having reported
their second-quarter results, analysts expect overall earnings
to edge up 0.9 percent and revenue to decline 3.3 percent,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
Tyson Foods shares fell 9.5 percent to $40.14 after
the biggest U.S. meat processor cut its profit forecast for the
year, citing export market disruptions in its beef business and
high cattle costs.
Peabody Energy fell 9.6 percent to $1.1 as President
Barack Obama prepares to unveil the final version of his plan to
tackle greenhouse gases from coal-fired power plants.
Loews Corp fell 3.3 percent to $36.85 after the
hotel, energy and financial services conglomerate reported a 44
percent drop in quarterly operating profit.
Declining issues outnumbered advancers on the NYSE by 2,042
to 945. On the Nasdaq, 1,955 issues fell and 799 advanced.
The S&P 500 index showed 22 new 52-week highs and 22 new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 69 new highs and 113 new lows.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)