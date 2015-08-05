US STOCKS-Futures higher ahead of private sector job numbers

* Futures up: Dow 42 pts, S&P 10 pts, Nasdaq 19 pts
By Tanya Agrawal
Aug 5 U.S. stock index futures were higher on
Wednesday as investors awaited private employment data for July,
which will provide a snapshot of the labor market ahead of the
critical non-farm payrolls data on Friday.
* Private payrolls processor ADP is expected to report that
private firms added fewer jobs in July than in June. The data is
expected at 8:15 a.m. ET (1215 GMT).
* U.S. stocks finished lower on Tuesday for a third straight
session as investors worried about a rise in interest rates and
Apple's shares hit their lowest in over six months.
* Atlanta Federal Reserve President Dennis Lockhart told the
Wall Street Journal that September may be the right time for the
U.S. Federal Reserve to lift interest rates.
* The dollar index rose to its highest in more than
three months against a basket of currencies and U.S. Treasury
yields rebounded from two-month lows, a day after Lockhart's
comments.
* The Fed has said it needs to see a sustained economic
recovery before it raises interest rates for the first time in
nearly a decade.
* A batch of soft economic data had prompted some investors
to argue that the Fed might hold off on raising rates until
December.
* Data expected on Wednesday also includes U.S. trade
deficit numbers for June at 8:30 a.m. ET.
* Investors will also continue to assess earnings reports
from a numbers of companies. Tesla Motors, GoDaddy
, Fitbit and CBS are scheduled to report
after the close of market.
* Dow component Walt Disney's shares fell 6.5
percent to $113.80 in premarket trading after the media company
lowered profit guidance for its cable networks unit and reported
quarterly revenue slightly below expectations.
* Activision Blizzard jumped 7.5 percent to $27.60
after the videogame maker's results beat expectations and it
raised its 2015 forecast.
Futures snapshot at 6:45 a.m. ET:
* S&P 500 e-minis were up 9.75 points, or 0.47
percent, with 72,621 contracts traded.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 19.25 points, or 0.42
percent, on volume of 14,446 contracts.
* Dow e-minis were up 42 points, or 0.24 percent,
with 10,294 contracts changing hands.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)