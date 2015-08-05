US STOCKS-Nasdaq, S&P 500 higher; Dow dragged down by Walt Disney

* July ADP numbers smallest increase since April
* June trade deficit widens
* Timing of rate hike not decided: Fed's Powell to CNBC
* Walt Disney falls after cutting cable unit profit forecast
* Dow down 0.08 pct, S&P up 0.31 pct, Nasdaq up 0.76 pct
(Updates to early afternoon)
By Tanya Agrawal
Aug 5 The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq composite were
higher on Wednesday as weak private sector hiring tempered
expectations of a September interest rate hike, while the Dow
Jones industrial average was weighed down by Walt Disney.
Walt Disney's shares fell as much as 10 percent to
$109.50, after the company cut profit forecast for its cable
networks unit, spooking the entire industry.
The ADP National Employment Report showed private employers
added 185,000 workers in July, the smallest growth since April
and lower than the 215,000 increase forecast by economists
surveyed by Reuters.
The weaker-than-expected data indicates that the economy
lost some momentum at the start of the third quarter and reduces
expectations of a strong reading in the government's payrolls
report due Friday.
"I don't think the Fed is ready to raise rates and is
looking for reasons to not raise," Stansberry trading analyst
Jeff Clark said.
"The data supports the idea that the economy isn't
overheating and so there isn't an overwhelmingly compelling
reason for the Fed to raise rates in September."
In other economic data, trade deficit widened in June as
solid domestic demand in the second quarter and a strong dollar
sucked in imports of food and automobiles.
Some economists have said a bunch of tepid economic reports
- released in the last few days - could prompt the U.S. Federal
Reserve to hold back on a rate hike until December.
The Fed has said it needs to see a sustained recovery before
it raises rates for the first time in nearly a decade.
Stock market investors are keeping a close eye on economic
data and the Fed's statements as a rate hike would increase cost
of borrowing for companies, leading to lower profits.
They got some succor on Wednesday when Fed Governor Jerome
Powell told CNBC that the central bank's policymakers had not
yet decided whether to raise rates in September.
At 12:46 p.m. ET (1646 GMT) the Dow Jones industrial average
was down 14.79 points, or 0.08 percent, at 17,535.9, the
S&P 500 was up 6.54 points, or 0.31 percent, at 2,099.86
and the Nasdaq Composite was up 38.84 points, or 0.76
percent, at 5,144.39.
Lending support to the market was a bounce in Apple shares,
which dragged the market lower on Tuesday. The iPhone maker's
shares were up 1.5 percent at $116.36.
Eight of the 10 major S&P sectors were higher, with the
technology index's 1.19 percent rise leading the
advancers. The consumer discretionary index lagged as
Walt Disney weighed, while the energy index fell
as gains in oil prices remained muted.
Investors will assess earnings reports from a number of
companies on Wednesday, including Tesla Motors, GoDaddy
, Fitbit and CBS.
Etsy slumped 22 percent to $15, a day after the
crafts shopping website operator's quarterly loss doubled due to
higher marketing expenses.
Handbag maker Kate Spade rose 6.7 percent to $22.09
after same-store sales beat estimates.
Time Warner fell 7.2 percent to $81.39 after the
company left its 2015 earnings forecast
unchanged.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 1,510
to 1,450. On the Nasdaq, 1,645 issues rose and 1,077 fell.
The S&P 500 index showed 53 new 52-week highs and 23 new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 125 new highs and 81 new lows.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)