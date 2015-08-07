US STOCKS-Futures lower ahead of July jobs data

* Futures down: Dow 22 pts, S&P 3 pts, Nasdaq 6 pts
By Tanya Agrawal
Aug 7 U.S. stock index futures were slightly
lower on Friday ahead of the July payrolls report, a key data
point that could feed into the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision
on when to increase rates.
* The number of U.S. jobs is expected to have risen by
223,00 in July, on par with June, providing further sign of an
improving economy that could allow the Fed to raise interest
rates in September. The data is expected at 8:30 a.m. ET (1230
GMT).
* The Fed has said it will raise rates only when it sees a
sustained recovery in the economy.
* Wall Street ended sharply lower on Thursday as weak
earnings reports from media companies stirred fears that more
viewers are ditching cable TV, dragging the sector to its worst
two-day loss since the financial crisis.
* Earnings announcements scheduled for Friday include those
from Berkshire Hathaway , Cablevision Systems
and Groupon.
* With about three-quarters of the S&P 500 companies having
reported, second-quarter earnings are estimated to have
increased 1.6 percent while revenues are projected to have
fallen 3.4 percent, according to Thomson Reuters data.
* Nvidia's shares were up 10.1 percent at $22.52 in
premarket trading, a day after the chipmaker reported a surprise
rise in second-quarter revenue.
* JD.com was up 1.2 percent at $33.20 after China's
second largest e-commerce site by sales, reported a 61 percent
year-on-year rise in second quarter revenues, topping
expectations.
Futures snapshot at 6:58 a.m. ET:
* S&P 500 e-minis were down 2.75 points, or 0.13
percent, with 81,574 contracts traded.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 6.25 points, or 0.14
percent, on volume of 14,623 contracts.
* Dow e-minis were down 22 points, or 0.13 percent,
with 11,090 contracts changing hands.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)