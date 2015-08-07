US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures extend losses after jobs data

Aug 7 U.S. stock index futures extended their
losses on Friday after non-farm payroll numbers rose at a solid
clip in July, signaling an improving economy that could open the
door wider to a Federal Reserve interest rate hike in September.
Non-farm payrolls increased 215,000 last month, below the
223,000 that economists polled by Reuters had expected. However,
wages rebounded after a surprise stall in the prior month.
Futures snapshot at 8:37 a.m. EDT:
* S&P 500 e-minis were down 7.5 points, or 0.36
percent, with 153,809 contracts traded.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 19 points, or 0.42
percent, on volume of 23,847 contracts.
* Dow e-minis were down 62 points, or 0.36 percent,
with 17,561 contracts changing hands.
