US STOCKS-Wall St falls as jobs data supports Sept rate hike

* July nonfarm payrolls 215,000 vs 223,000 est
* Major indexes poised to end the week in the red
* Groupon, Hershey falls after results
* Nvidia touches four-month high after revenue beats
estimates
* Indexes down: Dow 0.50 pct, S&P 0.42 pct, Nasdaq 0.53 pct
By Tanya Agrawal
Aug 7 U.S. stocks were lower on Friday, with the
major indexes poised to close in the red for the week, after
solid job growth in July pointed to an improving economy,
opening the door wider for an interest rate hike in September.
Wall Street took a dim view of the report as a stop to easy
money will increase borrowing costs. The market has touched
record highs, benefiting from near-zero interest rates for
almost a decade.
Nonfarm payrolls increased 215,000 last month, fewer than
the 223,000 forecast by economists, but the unemployment rate
held at a seven-year low of 5.3 percent.
"The jobs report confirms that the market is progressing at
a rate that will allow the Fed to raise rates in September,"
said James Abate, chief investment officer of Centre Funds.
The Fed has said it will raise rates only when it sees a
sustained recovery in the economy. An improving labor market is
key to the Fed's decision to raise rates.
"I think if we have a disastrous employment report next
month, that could give them pause," said Brad McMillan, chief
investment officer for Commonwealth Financial in Waltham,
Massachusetts.
At 11:01 a.m. ET (1501 GMT) the Dow Jones industrial average
was down 87.39 points, or 0.50 percent, at 17,332.36, the
S&P 500 was down 8.75 points, or 0.42 percent, at
2,074.81 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 26.67 points,
or 0.53 percent, at 5,029.77.
Eight of the 10 major S&P sectors were lower with the health
index's 0.81 percent fall leading the decliners as
biotechnology stocks slumped. The Nasdaq biotechnology index
fell to a one-month low.
Wall Street ended sharply lower on Thursday as weak earnings
reports from media companies stirred fears that more viewers are
ditching cable TV, dragging the sector to its worst two-day loss
since the financial crisis.
Earnings continue to remain in focus. With about
three-quarters of the S&P 500 companies having reported,
second-quarter earnings are estimated to have increased 1.6
percent while revenues are projected to have fallen 3.4 percent,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
Nvidia's shares rose as much as 11.2 percent to a
four-month high of $22.74, a day after the chipmaker reported a
surprise rise in second-quarter revenue.
Groupon fell 3.7 percent to $4.51, while Hershey
was down 4.1 percent at $88.41 after the companies
reported results.
Noodles slumped as much as 25 percent to a life low
of $11.37 after the pasta and sandwich restaurant chain forecast
full-year adjusted profit and revenue below analysts' estimates.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by
1,562 to 1,265. On the Nasdaq, 1,572 issues fell and 999
advanced.
The S&P 500 index showed two new 52-week highs and eight new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 15 new highs and 101 new lows.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)