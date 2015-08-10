US STOCKS-Wall St set to open up after Berkshire deal

* Berkshire to buy Precision Castparts
* Greek banks to get capital injunction after bailout
* Up to July, cross-bored M&A up 23 pct year-on-year
* IBM up after Buffett comments
* Futures up: Dow 129 pts, S&P 15 pts, Nasdaq 30 pts
By Tanya Agrawal
Aug 10 Wall Street was set to open higher on
Monday after Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway agreed to buy
Precision Castparts in a deal valued at $37.2 billion, showing
the M&A boom was alive and well.
Adding to the positive sentiment, poor data out of China
boosted hopes for additional stimulus from Beijing. Greek banks
could get a first capital injection soon after a bailout deal is
agreed, and before the ECB can conduct stress tests, a euro zone
official told Reuters.
Precision Castparts shares jumped 19 percent to
$230.71 after Berkshire Hathaway agreed to buy
the aircraft components in the biggest deal for Buffett's
Hathaway. Berkshire Class B shares fell 1.4 percent to $141.42
while its Class A shares were marginally down at $215,462.76.
As the U.S. Federal Reserve has kept interest rates near
zero for nearly a decade, debt has been cheap leading to a rise
in merger and acquisition activity.
Up to the end of July, cross-border M&A activity totaled
$913.5 billion, up 23 percent from a year ago.
July was the seventh strongest month for deal activity since
1980, according to Thomson Reuters data, showing the hunger for
acquisitions as the Fed prepares to hike rate later this year.
"The M&A environment is ripe for more deals and at the end
of the year you will see a lot more deals than what we saw last
year," said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at Wunderlich
Securities in New York.
S&P 500 e-minis were up 14.75 points, or 0.71
percent, with 176,166 contracts traded at 8:51 a.m. ET (1251
GMT).
Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 29.75 points, or 0.66
percent, on volume of 27,433 contracts while Dow e-minis
were up 129 points, or 0.74 percent, with 28,273 contracts
changing hands.
In other deal news, ammonia maker CVR Partners said
it would acquire Rentech Nitrogen Partners for about
$533 million. Rentech soared 20.7 percent to $12.44.
Mallinckrodt was up 1.6 percent at $102 after the
Dublin-based drugmaker said it would buy immunotherapy company
Therakos in a deal valued at about $1.33 billion.
IBM rose 1.7 percent to $157.69 after Buffett's
comments on CNBC were interpreted to mean that he would be
interested in buying more IBM stock.
U.S. stocks ended lower on Friday, with the Dow closing down
for the seventh straight day, after solid job growth data for
July pried the door open a little wider for a potential rate in
September.
"I think the Fed is desperate to raise rates this year and I
think it will happen in September. The only fly in the ointment
is the inflation rate which is below what the Fed wants," said
Hogan.
Companies scheduled to report results on Monday include
Hertz Global Holdings and Shake Shack.
Dean Foods rose 2.59 percent to $18.19 after the
largest U.S. milk processor's quarterly adjusted profit beat
expectations.
