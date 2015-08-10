US STOCKS-Wall St rises as Berkshire deal points to M&A endurance

* Berkshire to buy Precision Castparts
* Greek banks to get capital injunction after bailout
* Up to July, cross-bored M&A up 23 pct year-on-year
* IBM up after Buffett comments
* Indexes up: Dow 0.98 pct, S&P 0.96 pct, Nasdaq 1.12 pct
(Updates to open)
By Tanya Agrawal
Aug 10 Wall Street opened higher on Monday, with
the Dow looking to break a seven-day losing streak, after Warren
Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway's $37.2 billion to buy Precision
Castparts showed the M&A boom was alive and well.
Adding to the positive sentiment, poor data out of China
boosted hopes for additional stimulus from Beijing. Greek banks
could get a first capital injection soon after a bailout deal is
agreed, and before the ECB can conduct stress tests, a euro zone
official told Reuters.
Precision Castparts shares jumped as much as 19.3
percent to $231.25 after Berkshire Hathaway
agreed to buy the aircraft components in the biggest deal for
Buffett's Hathaway. Berkshire Class B shares fell 1.4 percent to
$141.60.
As the U.S. Federal Reserve has kept interest rates near
zero for nearly a decade, debt has been cheap, leading to a rise
in merger and acquisition activity.
Up to the end of July, cross-border M&A activity totaled
$913.5 billion, up 23 percent from a year ago.
July was the seventh strongest month for deal activity since
1980, according to Thomson Reuters data, showing the hunger for
acquisitions as the Fed prepares to hike rate later this year.
"The M&A environment is ripe for more deals and at the end
of the year you will see a lot more deals than what we saw last
year," said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at Wunderlich
Securities in New York.
At 9:45 a.m. ET (1345 GMT) the Dow Jones industrial average
was up 169.8 points, or 0.98 percent, at 17,543.18. All
the Dow components were higher.
The S&P 500 was up 19.9 points, or 0.96 percent, at
2,097.47 and the Nasdaq composite was up 56.49 points,
or 1.12 percent, at 5,100.04.
All the 10 major S&P sectors were higher, led by the
industrials index's 1.3 percent. Precision Castparts
gave the biggest boost to the index and the second biggest boost
to the S&P 500.
In other deal news, ammonia maker CVR Partners said
it would acquire Rentech Nitrogen Partners for about
$533 million. Rentech soared 23.3 percent to $12.70.
Mallinckrodt fell 0.6 percent to $99.73 after the
drugmaker said it would buy immunotherapy company Therakos in a
deal valued at about $1.33 billion.
IBM rose 0.8 percent to $156.36 after Buffett's
comments on CNBC were interpreted to mean that he would be
interested in buying more IBM stock.
U.S. stocks ended lower on Friday, with the Dow closing down
for the seventh straight day, after solid job growth data for
July pried the door open a little wider for a potential rate in
September.
"I think the Fed is desperate to raise rates this year and I
think it will happen in September. The only fly in the ointment
is the inflation rate which is below what the Fed wants," said
Hogan.
Dean Foods fell 11.3 percent to $15.67 after the
largest U.S. milk processor reported a bigger-than-expected drop
in quarterly sales.
Companies scheduled to report results after the close of
trading on Monday include Shake Shack.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 2,201
to 506. On the Nasdaq, 1,881 issues rose and 497 fell.
The S&P 500 index showed 21 new 52-week highs and three new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 23 new highs and 31 new lows.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)