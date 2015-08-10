US STOCKS-Wall St rises on Berkshire deal, China stimulus hopes

* Precision Castparts jumps after Berkshire deal
* Disappointing China data boosts stimulus hopes
* Twitter up after NFL deal, CEO buys shares
* IBM up after Buffett comments
* Indexes up: Dow 1.3 pct, S&P 1.2 pct, Nasdaq 1.1 pct
By Tanya Agrawal
Aug 10 Wall Street was up more than 1 percent on
Monday, bouncing back sharply from last week's steep lows,
buoyed by optimism around China and Greece, and as Warren
Buffett's latest billion-dollar deal showed the M&A boom was
alive and well.
Disappointing data out of China boosted hopes for additional
stimulus from Beijing, while Greece and international creditors
could wrap up a multi-billion euro bailout accord by Tuesday.
Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway said it would
buy Precision Castparts in a deal valuing the company at
$32.3 billion. Precision Castparts' shares jumped as much as
19.4 percent to $231.47, while Berkshire Class B shares fell 1.4
percent to $141.60.
"The market took their cues from China overnight, and the
Berkshire deal is another factor driving investor sentiment
today," said Aaron Clark, a portfolio manager at GW&K Investment
Management, which oversees about $25 billion.
With U.S. interest rates near zero for nearly a decade, debt
has been cheap. But with the Federal Reserve widely expected to
hike rate later this year, merger and acquisition activity has
increased.
July was the seventh strongest month for global deal
activity since 1980. Up to the end of July, cross-border M&A
activity totaled $913.5 billion, up 23 percent from a year ago,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
"M&A will continue to be robust because funding is still
cheap (even with the proposed rate hike) and excess cash needs
to be invested," said Clark. "We are also seeing a lot of
activist investor activity."
At 12:56 a.m. ET (1656 GMT) the Dow Jones industrial average
was up 223.03 points, or 1.28 percent, at 17,596.41. The
S&P 500 was up 24.4 points, or 1.17 percent, at 2,101.97
and the Nasdaq composite was up 53.59 points, or 1.06
percent, at 5,097.13.
Nine the 10 major S&P sectors were higher, led by the energy
index's 2.3 percent hike as oil prices edged up from
six-month lows.
Apple 3.3 percent rise gave the biggest boost to
all three major indexes.
In other deal news, ammonia maker CVR Partners' deal
to buy Rentech Nitrogen Partners for about $533 million
sent Rentech soaring 26.6 percent to $13.04.
U.S. stocks ended lower on Friday, with the Dow closing down
for the seventh straight day, after solid July jobs data pried
the door open a little wider for a potential rate hike in
September.
The Fed has said it will raise rates only when it sees a
sustained recovery in the economy. Though the labor market has
rebounded, inflation rate stays below the 2-percent target.
Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart said economic
conditions have largely returned to normal and a decision to
raise interest rates should come soon.
Twitter rose 6.8 percent to $28.89 after the CEO
Jack Dorsey joined other insiders in buying more shares and the
company also clinched a multiyear partnership with the National
Football League.
IBM rose 1.4 percent to $157.31 after Buffett's
comments on CNBC were interpreted to mean that he would be
interested in buying more IBM stock.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 2,307
to 696. On the Nasdaq, 1,892 issues rose and 825 fell.
The S&P 500 index showed 34 new 52-week highs and three new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 43 new highs and 69 new lows.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)