US STOCKS-S&P briefly turn negative for the year as yuan tumbles

* Chinese yuan hits four-year low, falling for second day
* Dow reaches 6-month low, Nasdaq hits 1-month low
* Alibaba falls to record low as revenue growth slows
* Traders price less than 40 pct chance for Sept rate hike
* Indexes down: Dow 1.3 pct, S&P 1.3 pct, Nasdaq 1.6 pct
By Tanya Agrawal
Aug 12 Wall Street was down more than 1 percent
for the second day in a row, with the S&P 500 briefly turning
negative for the year, as the continued decline in the yuan
exacerbated fears about a global economic slowdown.
The Dow fell to a six-month low on Wednesday, while the
Nasdaq and the S&P hit a one-month low in a broad decline.
Nine of the 10 major S&P 500 sectors were lower. The
financial index's 1.96 percent fall led the decliners on
speculation that the yuan's devaluation might push the Fed to
hold off until December to raise rates.
The yuan hit a four-year low on Wednesday, falling for a
second day after Chinese authorities devalued it, and sources
said clamor in government circles to help struggling exporters
would put pressure on the central bank to let it drop lower
still.
A cheaper yuan reduces the competitiveness of companies
outside of China as it makes their goods and services more
expensive, while reducing the value of revenue they generate in
the country.
Shares of U.S. automakers with big exposure to China fell.
General Motors Ford Motor and Fiat Chrysler
were all down between 1.3 and 5.7 percent.
Apple, for whom China is key growth market, fell as
much as 3.4 percent to more than a six-month low of $109.63. The
stock was the biggest drag on the Nasdaq and the S&P.
"I think the market is already in correction territory on an
internal level," said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at
Wunderlich Securities in New York.
"The average S&P 500 stock has already fallen about 10
percent below its 52-day average and if we were waiting for a
big enough catalyst for the indexes to correct, then China is
certainly big enough."
At 11:06 a.m. ET (1506 GMT) the Dow Jones industrial average
was down 219.1 points, or 1.26 percent, at 17,183.74. 29
of the 30 Dow components were in the red.
The S&P 500 was down 26.16 points, or 1.26 percent,
at 2,057.91 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 79.19
points, or 1.57 percent, at 4,957.60.
The falling yuan also hit commodity prices, with the
19-commodity Thomson Reuters/Core Commodity CRB index
were at lows not seen since 2003.
The devaluation of the Chinese yuan has huge implications
for rest of world demand and commodity prices but it was too
early to judge what is happening with the Chinese currency
policy, New York Fed President William Dudley said. He said the
Fed was nearing a rate hike, but did not say when it would move.
As the quarterly earnings season drawing to a close,
investors once again shift focus from micro to macro factors,
with the timing of a Federal Reserve interest rate hike front
and center on their minds.
China's surprising move has led to speculation that the Fed
wait until December to raise rates. A decline in U.S. overnight
indexed swap rates indicated the probability of a rate hike next
month faded to less than 40 percent, from an above 50 percent
probability after last week's solid U.S. jobs data.
"But on balance, the PBOC action marginally lowers the odds
of Fed liftoff in September, in our view, and December liftoff
remains our call," Goldman Sachs said in a note.
With more than 90 percent of the S&P 500 companies having
reported, second-quarter earnings are expected to rise 1.2
percent, while revenue is expected to fall 3.5 percent,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
Alibaba fell as much as 8.2 percent to an all-time
low of $71.03 after the retailer's revenue growth slowed to its
lowest rate in more than three years.
Macy's fell 4 percent to $64.80 after it reported weak
quarterly sales as a strong dollar "significantly" reduced
spending by foreign tourists.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by
2,219 to 736. On the Nasdaq, 2,049 issues fell and 570 advanced.
The S&P 500 index showed three new 52-week highs and 19 new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 15 new highs and 102 new lows.
