US STOCKS-Wall St falls as jobs data raises chances of Sept rate hike

* Weekly jobless claims 4-week average lowest since 2000
* July retail sales rise more-than-expected
* China says no basis for further depreciation of yuan
* Cisco up after strong results, boosts 3 major indexes
* Indexes down: Dow 0.2 pct, S&P 0.2 pct, Nasdaq off
marginally
(Updates to open)
By Tanya Agrawal
Aug 13 Wall Street fell in morning trading on
Thursday as strong U.S. economic data increased the likelihood
that the Federal Reserve would raise interest rates in
September, rather than later in the year.
U.S. retail sales rebounded in July. The four-week moving
average of weekly jobless claims fell to its lowest since April
2000, pointing firmly to a tightening jobs market.
While inflation remains below what the Fed would like to
see, the labor markets have continued to strengthen - a key
factor in the central bank's timing of a rate hike.
Investors had pared back bets of a September rate hike after
China devalued the yuan on Tuesday.
But, economists still expect the Fed to raise rates as early
as next month, according to a Reuters poll published on
Thursday.
At 9:43 a.m. ET (1343 GMT) the Dow Jones industrial average
was down 29.2 points, or 0.17 percent, at 17,373.31. The
S&P 500 was down 3.53 points, or 0.17 percent, at
2,082.52 and the Nasdaq composite was down 0.43 points,
or 0.01 percent, at 5,043.96.
Nine of the 10 major S&P sectors were lower with the energy
index's 1 percent fall leading the decliners as oil
prices pared earlier gains.
China's central bank said on Thursday there was no basis for
further depreciation of the yuan, pointed to strong economic
fundamentals, but investors remained skeptical.
"They're taking the Chinese central bank at its word, but
I'm still taking those comments with a pinch of salt," said
Hantec Markets' analyst Richard Perry.
Sources told Reuters that some powerful voices within the
Chinese government were pushing for the yuan to go still lower,
suggesting pressure for an overall devaluation of almost 10
percent.
In corporate news, Cisco's shares rose 4.2 percent
to $29.09 after the network equipment maker's profit beat
expectations. The stock gave the biggest boost to the three
major indexes.
Tesla rose 2.2 percent to $243.35 after it said it
plans to raise about $500 million through a share sale, with CEO
Elon Musk buying shares worth up to $20 million.
Kohl fell 10.5 percent to $55.03 after the
department store operator reported lower-than-expected quarterly
same-store sales.
Companies scheduled to report after the close of market on
Thursday include King Digital Entertainment, Applied
Materials and Nordstrom.
Declining issues outnumbered advancers on the NYSE by 1,819
to 843. On the Nasdaq, 1,164 issues fell and 1,058 advanced.
The S&P 500 index showed seven new 52-week highs and two new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 15 new highs and 24 new lows.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)