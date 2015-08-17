US STOCKS-Futures little changed after choppy week

* Futures off: Dow 7 pts, S&P 2 pts, Nasdaq 2 pts
By Tanya Agrawal
Aug 17 U.S. stock index futures were little
changed on Monday as investors took to the sidelines after a
choppy week during which the Chinese yuan fall more than 4
percent.
* Energy stocks could come under pressure as oil prices fell
towards six-year lows after data showed Japan's economy
contracted and U.S. producers added drilling rigs for a fourth
straight week despite a recent rout in prices.
* With the U.S. earnings season at the flag end and no major
economic data due, investors will turn to Wednesday's minutes of
the most recent Federal Reserve meeting for indications on how
the U.S. central bank will react to the recent yuan devaluation
and the further decline in oil prices.
* The dollar index was up 0.3 percent at $96.79 and
has been mostly higher on hopes that the Fed is readying to
raise rates at its mid-September meeting.
* U.S. stocks ended a volatile week higher on Friday after
upbeat U.S. economic data and as euro zone finance ministers
agreed to launch a third bailout program for Greece.
* Data expected on Monday includes the NAHB/ Wells Fargo
Housing Market index, which is expected to show an increase to
61 from 60 in July, which was the highest since November 2005.
The data is expected at 10 a.m. ET (1400 GMT).
* The New York Federal Reserve releases its Empire State
general business conditions index for August at 8:30 a.m. ET.
* With 92 percent of the S&P 500 companies having reported
so far, second-quarter earnings are expected to have edge up 1.2
percent, while revenue is expected to have fallen 3.5 percent,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
* Tesla Motors shares were up 5.1 percent at
$255.52 in premarket trading after Morgan Stanley raised its
price target on the stock to $465 from $280.
* J.C. Penney was up 3.3 percent at $8.80 after B.
Riley started coverage on the stock with a "buy" rating.
* Companies scheduled to report after the close of market
include Urban Outfitters and Agilent Technologies
.
Futures snapshot at 7:19 a.m. ET:
* S&P 500 e-minis were down 2 points, or 0.1 percent,
with 114,357 contracts traded.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 2 points, or 0.04
percent, on volume of 18,096 contracts.
* Dow e-minis were down 7 points, or 0.04 percent,
with 15,682 contracts changing hands.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)