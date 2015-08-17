US STOCKS-Wall St set to open lower as oil prices weigh

* NY Fed's August manufacturing activity hits lowest since
2009
* Oil prices head towards six-year lows
* Zulily soars on Liberty Interactive's $2.4 bln buyout
offer
* Tesla jumps after Morgan Stanley upgrade
* Futures off: Dow 65 pts, S&P 8 pts, Nasdaq 15 pts
(Adds details, updates prices)
By Tanya Agrawal
Aug 17 Wall Street was set to begin the week
lower on Monday as oil prices fell towards six-year lows and
data indicated that manufacturing activity in New York state
contracted in August.
Energy stocks could come under after data showed Japan's
economy contracted and U.S. producers added drilling rigs for a
fourth straight week despite a recent rout in prices.
The New York Fed's Empire State general business conditions
index tumbled from 3.86 in July to -14.92 in August due to steep
drops in new orders and shipments. Economists polled by Reuters
had expected the index to rise to 5 this month. A reading above
zero indicates expansion.
With the U.S. earnings season at the flag end and no major
economic data due, investors will turn to Wednesday's minutes of
the most recent Federal Reserve meeting for indications on how
the U.S. central bank will react to the recent yuan devaluation
and the further decline in oil prices.
The dollar index was little changed at $96.79 and has
been mostly higher on hopes that the Fed is readying to raise
rates at its mid-September meeting.
S&P 500 e-minis were down 8 points, or 0.38 percent,
with 177,673 contracts traded at 8:47 a.m. ET.
Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 15 points, or 0.33
percent, on volume of 27,509 contracts.
Dow e-minis were down 65 points, or 0.37 percent,
with 22,779 contracts changing hands.
U.S. stocks ended a volatile week higher on Friday after
upbeat U.S. economic data and as euro zone finance ministers
agreed to launch a third bailout program for Greece.
Data expected on Monday includes the NAHB/ Wells Fargo
Housing Market index, which is expected to show an increase to
61 from 60 in July, which was the highest since November 2005.
The data is expected at 10 a.m. ET (1400 GMT).
With 92 percent of the S&P 500 companies having reported so
far, second-quarter earnings are expected to have edge up 1.2
percent, while revenue is expected to have fallen 3.5 percent,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
Cisco shares fell 1.2 percent to $28.69 in
premarket trading after Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock to
"equal-weight" from "overweight".
Tesla Motors rose 5.6 percent to $256.75 after
Morgan Stanley raised its price target on the stock to $465 from
$280 and said Tesla was its top pick among U.S. automakers.
Zulily soared 49.8 percent to $18.85 after John
Malone's Liberty Interactive said it would buy the
online retailer for $2.4 billion. Liberty was up 3.1 percent at
$31.20.
Estee Lauder fell 2.2 percent to $87.17 after the
cosmetics maker reported lower-than-expected quarterly sales.
KKR fell 3.6 percent to $22.03 after its subsidiary
Samson Resources said on Friday it expects to file for
bankruptcy protection.
Companies scheduled to report after the close of market
include Urban Outfitters and Agilent Technologies
.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)