REFILE-US STOCKS-Wall St lower after poor manufacturing data

* NY Fed's Aug manufacturing activity hits lowest since 2009
* Oil prices head towards six-year lows
* Zulily soars on Liberty Interactive's $2.4 bln buyout
offer
* Tesla jumps after Morgan Stanley upgrade
* Indexes down: Dow 0.65 pct, S&P 0.11 pct, Nasdaq 0.02 pct
By Tanya Agrawal
Aug 17 Wall Street began the week lower on
Monday after data showed a surprise fall in manufacturing
activity in the state of New York in August.
The market was also weighed down by oil prices, which fell
toward six-year lows as data showed Japan's economy, the world's
third-biggest oil consumer, contracted in the second quarter.
The New York Fed's Empire State general business conditions
index tumbled from 3.86 in July to -14.92 in August due to steep
drops in new orders and shipments. Economists polled by Reuters
had expected the index to rise to 5 this month. A reading above
zero indicates expansion.
With the U.S. earnings season winding down and no major
economic data due, investors will turn to Wednesday's minutes of
the most recent Federal Reserve meeting for indications on how
the U.S. central bank will react to the recent yuan devaluation
and the further decline in oil prices.
The dollar index was up 0.2 percent at $96.72 and has
been mostly higher on hopes that the Fed is readying to raise
rates at its mid-September meeting.
At 10:17 a.m. EDT the Dow Jones industrial average
was down 114.38 points, or 0.65 percent, at 17,363.02, the S&P
500 was down 2.27 points, or 0.11 percent, at 2,089.27
and the Nasdaq Composite was down 0.97 points, or 0.02
percent, at 5,047.27.
Five of the 10 major S&P 500 sectors were lower with the
financial index's 0.4 percent fall leading the decliners.
U.S. stocks ended a volatile week higher on Friday after
upbeat U.S. economic data and as euro zone finance ministers
agreed to launch a third bailout program for Greece.
U.S. stocks have been stuck in a tight trading range since
the beginning of the year and is expected to trade sideways for
much of the year.
Goldman Sachs has said it expects the S&P 500 to end the
year flat due to high starting valuation, negligible earnings
growth, outflow from domestic equity mutual funds and modest
economic growth.
With 92 percent of the S&P 500 companies having reported so
far, second-quarter earnings are expected to have edged up 1.2
percent, while revenue is expected to have fallen 3.5 percent,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
Cisco shares fell 1.5 percent to $28.58 after
Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock to "equal-weight" from
"overweight".
Tesla Motors rose 4.2 percent to $253.20 after
Morgan Stanley raised its price target on the stock to $465 from
$280 and said Tesla was its top pick among U.S. automakers.
Zulily soared 47.3 percent to $18.52 after John
Malone's Liberty Interactive said it would buy the
online retailer for $2.4 billion. Liberty was down 1.9 percent
at $29.83.
Estee Lauder fell 1.8 percent to $87.26 after the
cosmetics maker reported lower-than-expected quarterly sales.
KKR fell 2.2 percent to $22.36 after its subsidiary
Samson Resources said on Friday it expects to file for
bankruptcy protection.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by
1,794 to 1,009. On the Nasdaq, 1,515 issues fell and 1,004
advanced.
The S&P 500 index showed six new 52-week highs and 12 new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 27 new highs and 48 new lows.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)