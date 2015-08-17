US STOCKS-Wall St erases losses after positive housing data

* Stocks were negative earlier on weak manufacturing data
* August homebuilder sentiment highest in nearly a decade
* Zulily soars on Liberty Interactive's $2.4 bln buyout
offer
* Tesla jumps after Morgan Stanley upgrade
* Indexes up: Dow 0.2 pct, S&P 0.2 pct, Nasdaq 0.3 pct
By Tanya Agrawal
Aug 17 Wall Street erased earlier losses to
notch modest gains in late morning trading on Monday after data
showed that U.S. homebuilder sentiment rose in August to its
highest level in nearly a decade.
U.S. stocks had fallen at the open after data showed a
surprise fall in manufacturing activity in the state of New York
in August.
But, the markets staged a turnaround after the National
Association of Home Builders said more builders viewed market
conditions as favorable than not.
With the U.S. earnings season winding down, investors are
perusing all data for clues regarding the health of the economy
and the timing of an interest rate hike, especially ahead of
Wednesday's minutes of the most recent Federal Reserve meeting.
"Investors are in pause mode leading up to the Fed minutes
later this week," said Terry Sandven, chief equity strategist at
U.S. Bank Wealth Management in Minneapolis.
"The manufacturing data did cause some weakness today
because it adds to the uncertainty before the rate hike decision
and since the global economy is showing varying degrees of
growth."
At 11:23 a.m. ET (1523 GMT) the Dow Jones industrial average
was up 33.47 points, or 0.19 percent, at 17,510.87. The
S&P 500 was up 4.08 points, or 0.2 percent, at 2,095.62
and the Nasdaq composite was up 16.27 points, or 0.32
percent, at 5,064.51.
Eight of the 10 major S&P 500 sectors were higher with the
utilities index's 0.6 percent rise leading the
advancers.
Utility stocks rose as U.S. treasury yields fell after the
NY Fed's weak manufacturing activity data. Utilities and other
dividend payers tend to compete with bonds as investments.
U.S. stocks have been stuck in a tight trading range since
the beginning of the year and are expected to trade sideways for
much of the year.
Goldman Sachs said it expects the S&P 500 to end the year
flat due to high starting valuation, negligible earnings growth,
outflow from domestic equity mutual funds and modest economic
growth.
With 92 percent of the S&P 500 companies having reported so
far, second-quarter earnings are expected to have edged up 1.2
percent, while revenue is expected to have fallen 3.5 percent,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
Tesla Motors rose 3.3 percent to $251.20 after
Morgan Stanley raised its price target on the stock to $465 from
$280 and said Tesla was its top pick among U.S. automakers.
Zulily soared 47.1 percent to $18.49 after John
Malone's Liberty Interactive said it would buy the
online retailer for $2.4 billion. Liberty was down 1.8 percent
at $29.73.
Estee Lauder fell 4.3 percent to $85.02 after the
cosmetics maker reported lower-than-expected quarterly sales.
KKR fell 2.1 percent to $22.37 after its subsidiary
Samson Resources said on Friday it expects to file for
bankruptcy protection.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 1,517
to 1,378. On the Nasdaq, 1,427 issues rose and 1,226 fell.
The S&P 500 index showed 17 new 52-week highs and 12 new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 43 new highs and 54 new lows.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)