US STOCKS-Wall St higher after positive housing data

* Stocks were negative earlier on weak manufacturing data
* August homebuilder sentiment highest in nearly a decade
* Zulily soars on Liberty Interactive's $2.4 bln buyout
offer
* Tesla jumps after Morgan Stanley upgrade
* Indexes up: Dow 0.3 pct, S&P 0.4 pct, Nasdaq 0.6 pct
By Tanya Agrawal
Aug 17 Wall Street rose in early afternoon on
Monday, erasing losses from earlier in the session, in light
trading activity after data showed that U.S. homebuilder
sentiment in August rose to a near decade-high.
U.S. stocks had fallen at the open after data showed a
surprise fall in manufacturing activity in the state of New York
in August.
But, the markets staged a turnaround after the National
Association of Home Builders said more builders viewed market
conditions as favorable than not.
The news also gave a boost to housing-related companies,
with shares of D.R. Horton, Toll Brothers,
Lennar Corp, PulteGroup and KB Home up
between 1 and 2 percent.
With the U.S. earnings season winding down, investors are
perusing all data for clues regarding the health of the economy
and the timing of an interest rate hike, especially ahead of
Wednesday's minutes of the most recent Federal Reserve meeting.
"Investors are in pause mode leading up to the Fed minutes
later this week," said Terry Sandven, chief equity strategist at
U.S. Bank Wealth Management in Minneapolis.
"The manufacturing data did cause some weakness today
because it adds to the uncertainty before the rate hike decision
and since the global economy is showing varying degrees of
growth."
At 13:00 p.m. ET (1700 GMT) the Dow Jones industrial average
was up 46.3 points, or 0.26 percent, at 17,523.7. The S&P
500 was up 7.92 points, or 0.38 percent, at 2,099.46 and
the Nasdaq composite was up 29.41 points, or 0.58
percent, at 5,077.64.
Nine of the 10 major S&P 500 sectors were higher with the
consumer discretionary index's 0.8 percent rise
leading the advancers.
The energy index was the lone laggard and fell 0.3
percent as oil prices fell, with U.S. crude near 6-1/2-year
lows.
U.S. stocks have been stuck in a tight trading range since
the beginning of the year and are expected to trade sideways for
much of the year.
"The last two weeks of August have historically been a
little quiet because of vacation mode both in Europe and the
U.S.," said Brian Fenske, head of sales trading at ITG in New
York.
Goldman Sachs said it expects the S&P 500 to end the year
flat due to high starting valuations, negligible earnings
growth, outflow from domestic equity mutual funds and modest
economic growth.
With 92 percent of the S&P 500 companies having reported so
far, second-quarter earnings are expected to have edged up 1.2
percent, while revenue is expected to have fallen 3.5 percent,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
Tesla rose 4.4 percent to $253.77 after Morgan
Stanley raised its price target on the stock to $465 from $280
and said Tesla was its top pick among U.S. automakers.
Zulily soared 47.2 percent to $18.50 after John
Malone's Liberty Interactive said it would buy the
online retailer for $2.4 billion. Liberty was down 1.8 percent
at $29.73.
Estee Lauder fell 6.5 percent to $83.08 after the
cosmetics maker reported lower-than-expected quarterly sales.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 1,701
to 1,268. On the Nasdaq, 1,632 issues rose and 1,095 fell.
The S&P 500 index showed 24 new 52-week highs and 12 new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 67 new highs and 68 new lows.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)