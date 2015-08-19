US STOCKS-Futures fall as China weighs; Fed minutes awaited

* Futures down: Dow 57 pts, S&P 5 pts, Nasdaq 11 pts
By Tanya Agrawal
Aug 19 U.S. stock index futures fell on
Wednesday as Chinese stocks had another roller coaster ride and
as investors await the minutes from last month's Federal Reserve
meeting for clues on when interest rates will be increased.
* While the health of the U.S. economy appears to be
stabilizing, the effect of the yuan devaluation and other macro
factors are playing on investor's minds. The Fed minutes will be
released at 2 p.m. ET (1800 GMT).
* Economists believe the Fed will probably raise rates twice
this year, with the first hike coming in September. Investors
are still not fully convinced of a September hike, but most are
betting a rate hike will occur by the end of year.
* Chinese stocks reversed sharp declines and ended higher
after the central bank injected more funds into the financial
system for a second day in a bid to calm panicky markets.
* The People's Bank of China devalued the yuan last week,
triggering an avalanche of selling by investors globally who
feared Beijing wanted to engineer a much sharper decline to
support weak exports.
* The Chinese market gyrations kept commodity prices under
pressure, with oil and copper near six-year lows.
* Other data due Wednesday is expected to show consumer
prices rose 0.2 percent in July, less than the 0.3 percent rise
in June. The Consumer Price Index data is due at 8:30 a.m. ET.
* Lowe's shares fell 1.6 percent to $71.85 in
premarket trading after the No.2 U.S. home improvement chain's
quarterly profit missed expectations.
* Yum Brands rose 1.5 percent to $85.50, a day after
the owner of the KFC and Pizza Hut chains announced new
leadership for its China division as activist investors lobby
the company to spin off that business.
* Staples fell 1.6 percent to $13.93 after the
office supplies retailer reported quarterly revenue slightly
below analysts' estimates, hurt by a stronger dollar.
Futures snapshot at 7:07 a.m. ET:
* S&P 500 e-minis were down 5.25 points, or 0.25
percent, with 143,877 contracts traded.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 11 points, or 0.24
percent, on volume of 23,476 contracts.
* Dow e-minis were down 57 points, or 0.33 percent,
with 22,069 contracts changing hands.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)