US STOCKS-Wall St slumps as weak Chinese data adds to growth fears

* World stocks tumble towards worst week of the year
* Apple weighs the most on the Nasdaq, S&P
* All 10 major sectors fall
* Deere falls after reporting drop in profit
* Indexes down: Dow 0.98 pct, S&P 0.94 pct, Nasdaq 1.35 pct
By Tanya Agrawal
Aug 21 Wall Street slumped at the open on
Friday, falling for the fourth straight session, as more grim
data from China spooked investors already worried about the pace
of global growth.
The Dow Jones industrial average was poised to for its
sharpest weekly fall since November, 2011. The Nasdaq composite
and the S&P 500 were on track for their steepest weekly fall
since May 2012.
All 10 major S&P sectors were in the red, led by the
consumer sector, and seven of the 10 were down more than 0.8
percent.
Disney, a Dow component, slumped 2.5 percent to
$98.51 after a Cowen and Company price target cut. Disney
weighed the most on the consumer index.
Apple's fell 1.4 percent to $111.10 as investors
continued to fret over the company's prospects in China, a key
growth market for the iPhone maker. The stock was the biggest
drag on the S&P and the Nasdaq.
Data from China showed its giant manufacturing sector shrank
at the fastest pace since the depths of the financial crisis in
2009, exacerbating worries about its health that have been
preying on economist's minds for months.
That decline comes on the heels of weaker-than-expected
economic data in July, plus this month's yuan devaluation and a
stock market plunge. Shanghai stocks dropped another 4
percent on Friday, bringing losses for the week to 11 percent.
World stock markets tumbled towards their worst week of the
year on Friday and commodities had another bruising day.
"There are many, and legitimate, contributing factors to the
global economic slowdown narrative. These include China-related
issues, such as the recent devaluation of its currency, the
stock market's boom and bust in recent months, and slower GDP
growth," said Nigel Green, Chief executive of deVere Group.
"I believe that this volatility is likely to remain with us,
at least until the end of the year ... But for most long term
investors, fears of a near-term financial apocalypse are
overdone."
At 9:36 a.m. ET (1336 GMT) the Dow Jones industrial average
was down 166.69 points, or 0.98 percent, at 16,824.
The S&P 500 was down 19.08 points, or 0.94 percent,
at 2,016.65 and the Nasdaq composite was down 65.72
points, or 1.35 percent, at 4,811.77.
The consumer discretionary index's 1.45 percent
fall lead the decliners among the 10 S&P sectors.
Wall Street had tumbled on Thursday, with the S&P 500 and
the Dow closing in the red for the year, on concerns that the
decelerating Chinese economy would translate into slower global
growth.
Concerns regarding China's slowing growth and its impact on
the global economy and a U.S. inflation rate below the expected
target has caused some investors to scale back bets that the
Federal Reserve will raise interest rates in September.
Netflix fell 5.2 percent to $106.73 as the weakness
in media stocks from Thursday looked set to continued.
Deere fell 5 percent to $86.04 after the maker of
John Deere tractors, reported a 40 percent fall in quarterly
profit.
Salesforce.com rose 3.7 percent to $70.25 after it
raised its revenue forecast for the year, while HP rose
2.4 percent to $27.98 even though its revenue fell for the
fourth straight quarter.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)