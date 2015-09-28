CORRECTED-US STOCKS-Futures down ahead of consumer spending data

(Corrects second paragraph to say William Dudley will speak on Wednesday, not Monday)

* Futures down: Dow 85 pts, S&P 10.5 pts, Nasdaq 24.5 pts

By Abhiram Nandakumar

Sept 28 U.S. stock index futures were lower on Monday as investors awaited consumer spending data for August amid uncertainty around the timing of an interest rate hike.

* Several Federal Reserve officials are scheduled to speak this week, including New York Fed President William Dudley on Wednesday.

* The focus will firmly be on U.S. monetary policy after strong second-quarter U.S. GDP data released on Friday sharpened the case for a 2015 hike. Fed Chair Janet Yellen has said she expects rates to be raised this year.

* Investors have been jittery trying to gauge when the Fed will raise rates amid concerns about slowing global growth.

* Data due Monday includes consumer spending data for August, which is expected to have risen 0.4 percent, compared with a 0.3 percent increase in July. The data is expected at 8:30 a.m. ET (1230 GMT).

* The week will culminate with non-farm payrolls data on Friday.

* The S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed lower on Friday, wiping out gains from a rally driven by Yellen's comments about a rate hike, as a selloff in biotechs offset gains in banking shares.

* The Dow, however, ended higher as Nike hit a record-high after its first-quarter profit beat expectations.

* Shares of Alcoa were up 6.2 percent premarket at $9.49 after the metals company said it would split into two publicly-traded companies.

* Media General soared 26 percent to $14.05 after Nexstar offered to buy the company in a deal valued at $4.1 billion. Nexstar was untraded premarket.

* Sprint jumped 8 percent to $4.64 after the carrier said it would not join the U.S. government's auction of airwaves set for early 2016.

Futures snapshot at 7:22 a.m. ET:

* S&P 500 e-minis were down 10.5 points, or 0.55 percent, with 222,166 contracts traded.

* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 24.5 points, or 0.58 percent, on volume of 40,195 contracts.

* Dow e-minis were down 85 points, or 0.52 percent, with 33,138 contracts changing hands. (Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)