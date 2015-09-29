US STOCKS-Wall St higher as health care stocks bounce back

* Consumer confidence highest since January
* Eight of 10 S&P sectors up
* Health care index bounces back
* Indexes up: Dow 0.09 pct, S&P 0.25 pct, Nasdaq 0.25 pct
(Updates prices)
By Abhiram Nandakumar and Sweta Singh
Sept 29 U.S. stocks were higher in late morning
trading on Tuesday as shares of health care companies bounced
back and data showed consumer confidence was at its highest
since January.
Concerns about the health of the global economy, however,
persisted after weak data from China sparked a sharp selloff on
Monday.
Eight of the 10 S&P sectors were up, with the healthcare
index's 1.50 percent gain leading the advancers. The
index had been under pressure after U.S. Democratic presidential
candidate Hillary Clinton criticized drug pricing last week.
Johnson & Johnson and Medtronic provided the
biggest boost to the index, which closed down in the last seven
sessions.
The materials index was up 0.69 percent,
recovering some of Monday's losses.
"I think it's just more of a relief rally and it's going to
be important to see the market hold the rally and maybe even
improve as we go through the day," said Paul Nolte, portfolio
manager at Kingsview Asset Management in Chicago.
The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq composite closed
down in the last five sessions.
"I think a lot of traders are hoping that this is the end of
the pullback," said Gordon Charlop, a managing director at
Rosenblatt Securities in New York.
Investors are keeping an eye on data scheduled to be
released this week, culminating in nonfarm payrolls numbers on
Friday.
Data on Tuesday showed the consumer confidence index rose to
103.0, topping economists' expectation of 96.1.
With third-quarter earnings season looming, Goldman Sachs
said on Tuesday it expects sales growth for S&P 500 companies to
shrink this year for the first time in five years.
At 11:26 a.m. ET (1526 GMT), the Dow Jones industrial
average was up 14.4 points, or 0.09 percent, at
16,016.29, the S&P 500 was up 4.64 points, or 0.25
percent, at 1,886.41 and the Nasdaq composite was up
11.25 points, or 0.25 percent, at 4,555.22.
U.S. companies reporting quarterly earnings on Tuesday
include Costco and Diamond Foods.
Yahoo shares rose 3.2 percent to $28.48 on Tuesday,
a day after the Internet company's board decided to proceed with
spinning off Alibaba stake.
Nexstar rose 4.3 percent to $45.38 after activist
investor Starboard Value LP urged regional TV company Media
General to sell itself to Nexstar. [ID: nL3N11Z4EU]
Republic Airways was up 8.7 percent at $5.74 after
Deutsche Bank raised the stock to "buy" and the airline reached
agreement on new contract with its pilots.
Shares of Phoenix Cos more than doubled to $32.69
after the life insurer agreed to be taken private by Nassau
Reinsurance.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by
1,479 to 1,445. On the Nasdaq, 1,425 issues fell and 1,222
advanced.
The S&P 500 index showed one new 52-week high and 55 new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded eight new highs and 200 new
lows.
(Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar and Sweta Singh in Bengaluru;
Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)