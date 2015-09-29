US STOCKS-Wall St sheds some early gains as global economy weighs

* Consumer confidence highest since January
Sept 29 U.S. stocks gave up some of their early
gains in afternoon trading on Tuesday as investors remained
cautious amid lingering concerns about the health of the global
economy.
A rebound in health care stocks, which looked set to snap a
7-day losing streak, provided some succor to investors worried
about a China-led global slowdown.
Global stocks touched a two-year low on Tuesday as the
outlook for raw materials prices and emerging markets remained
soft.
"Investors are still very nervous on the global markets,"
said Paul Nolte, portfolio manager at Kingsview Asset Management
in Chicago.
"I think it's buying of what has done poorly and selling of
what has done well in the last two-three days - a little bit of
bargain hunting, a little bit of taking advantage."
Six of the 10 S&P sectors were up, with health care index
leading the advancers.
The sector had been under pressure after Democratic
presidential candidate Hillary Clinton criticized drug pricing
last week. Johnson & Johnson and Gilead Siences
provided the biggest boost to the index.
"There are a lot of balls juggling at the moment. When you
have uncertainty investors become less confident and less likely
to make stand and commit in a big way," said Gordon Charlop, a
managing director at Rosenblatt Securities in New York.
At 14:00 a.m. ET (1800 GMT), the Dow Jones industrial
average was up 56.79 points, or 0.35 percent, at
16,058.68, the S&P 500 was up 7.11 points, or 0.38
percent, at 1,888.88 and the Nasdaq composite was up
5.82 points, or 0.13 percent, at 4,549.79.
"I think it's just more of a relief rally and it's going to
be important to see the market hold the rally and maybe even
improve as we go through the day," Nolte said.
Investors are keeping an eye on data scheduled to be
released this week, culminating in nonfarm payrolls numbers on
Friday.
Data on Tuesday showed the consumer confidence index rose to
103.0, topping economists' expectation of 96.1.
With third-quarter earnings season looming, Goldman Sachs
said on Tuesday it expects sales growth for S&P 500 companies to
shrink this year for the first time in five years.
U.S. companies reporting quarterly earnings on Tuesday
include Costco and Diamond Foods.
Yahoo shares rose 2.8 percent to $28.38 on Tuesday,
a day after the Internet company's board decided to proceed with
spinning off Alibaba stake.
Nexstar rose 6.4 percent to $46.29 after activist
investor Starboard Value LP urged regional TV company Media
General to sell itself to Nexstar. [ID: nL3N11Z4EU]
Republic Airways was up 10.8 percent at $5.86 after
Deutsche Bank raised the stock to "buy" and the airline reached
agreement on new contract with its pilots.
Shares of Phoenix Cos more than doubled to $32.80
after the life insurer agreed to be taken private by Nassau
Reinsurance.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by
1,548 to 1,462. On the Nasdaq, 1,526 issues fell and 1,241
advanced.
The S&P 500 index showed one new 52-week high and 58 new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 13 new highs and 254 new lows.
