US STOCKS-Wall St higher but indexes set for worst qtr since 2011

* Sept pvt sector jobs data better than expected
* Yellen scheduled to speak later in the day
* Ralph Lauren jumps after CEO says stepping down
* Western Digital rises after Unisplendour investment
* Indexes up: Dow 1.09 pct, S&P 1.24 pct, Nasdaq 1.49 pct
By Tanya Agrawal
Sept 30 Wall Street was sharply higher on
Wednesday, helped by gains in energy and health care stocks, but
the three major indexes were set for their worst quarter since
2011.
The third quarter was rocked by highly volatile trading due
to fears of slowing growth in China. Adding to investors'
uncertainty, the U.S. Federal Reserve held off on raising rates
at its September meeting.
Investors will be keen to put the bruising quarter behind
them and look ahead to the third-quarter earnings season, which
begins next week.
Data on Wednesday showed that the U.S. private sector added
more jobs than expected in September, raising hopes of a strong
reading in the government's payrolls report due Friday.
The Fed has said it needs to see more improvement in the
labor market and be confident that inflation will increase
before raising rates. Inflation remains below the Fed's 2
percent target.
"The ADP numbers were consistent with what we've been seeing
in the last few months with the labor market continuing to
tighten," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at
Rockwell Global Capital in New York.
"It's only a matter of time before the Fed raises rates but
I don't think that will happen in October."
Investors will look for clues on the timing of a rate hike
when Fed Chair Janet Yellen and St. Louis Fed President James
Bullard speak at a conference in St. Louis later on Wednesday.
Yellen said last week the central bank remained on track to
raise rates this year. The Fed meets next on Oct. 27-28.
At 9:46 a.m. ET (1346 GMT), the Dow Jones industrial average
was up 175.64 points, or 1.09 percent, at 16,224.77, the
S&P 500 was up 23.4 points, or 1.24 percent, at 1,907.49
and the Nasdaq composite was up 67.42 points, or 1.49
percent, at 4,584.74.
Apple's 1 percent gain provided the biggest boost
to the S&P and the Nasdaq.
All 10 major S&P sectors were higher, with the energy
index's 2.18 percent rise leading the advancers. Exxon
was up 1.6 percent, while Chevron rose 2.3
percent.
The Nasdaq biotechnology index was up 3.8 percent as
investors continued to seek bargains in the sector, which took a
beating after Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton
criticized drug pricing last week.
Although the market's recent rout has forced many
strategists to slash year-end expectations, a Reuters poll shows
the S&P 500 is expected to end 2015 roughly 11 percent above
current levels.
Shares of Ralph Lauren were up 11.9 percent at
$116.46 after the fashion powerhouse said its founder and CEO
was stepping down and being replaced by the head of Gap's
Old Navy division. Gap was down 6.9 percent at $28.12.
Western Digital jumped 11.9 percent to $77.70 after
the data storage company said it would receive a $3.78 billion
investment from Chinese infotech company Unisplendour. Rival
Seagate rose 7.5 percent to $44.90.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 2,323
to 456. On the Nasdaq, 1,933 issues rose and 434 fell.
The S&P 500 index showed one new 52-week high and two new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 15 new highs and 31 new lows.
(Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar and Tanya Agrawal; Editing by
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)