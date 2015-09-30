US STOCKS-Wall St higher but market set for worst qtr since 2011

* Sept pvt sector jobs data better than expected
* Yellen scheduled to speak later in the day
* Hudson City rises as M&T deal approved
* Western Digital up after Tsinghua investment
* Indexes up: Dow 0.83 pct, S&P 1.05 pct, Nasdaq 1.35 pct
By Tanya Agrawal
Sept 30 U.S. stocks rose on Wednesday as
investors picked up beaten-down stocks, but all three major
indexes were on track for their worst quarter since 2011.
For most of the third quarter, global markets were rocked by
fears of slowing growth in China. Adding to the uncertainty, the
U.S. Federal Reserve held off on raising interest rates at its
September meeting.
Investors will be keen to put the bruising quarter behind
them and look ahead to the third-quarter earnings season, which
begins next week.
Data on Wednesday showed that the U.S. private sector added
more jobs than expected in September, raising hopes of a strong
reading in the government's payrolls report due Friday.
The Fed has said it needs to see more improvement in the
labor market and be confident that inflation will increase
before raising rates for the first time since 2006. Inflation
remains below the Fed's 2 percent target.
Investors will look for clues on the timing of a rate hike
when Fed Chair Janet Yellen and St. Louis Fed President James
Bullard speak at a conference in St. Louis later on Wednesday.
Yellen said last week the central bank remained on track to
raise rates this year. The Fed meets next on Oct. 27-28.
"The market is in a relief rally after five days of selloff
and as investors rebalance their portfolios," said Art Hogan,
chief market strategist at Wunderlich Securities in New York.
For stocks to rally in the fourth quarter, investors need
more clarity from the Fed regarding interest rates and signs of
improvement in China's economy, Hogan said.
The global economy, however, is expected to remain weak in
the near term. IMF head Christine Lagarde said on Wednesday a
relentless deceleration in the economies of the developing world
would cause global growth to slow this year.
At 12:35 ET (1635 GMT), the Dow Jones industrial average
was up 133.92 points, or 0.83 percent, at 16,183.05, the
S&P 500 was up 19.81 points, or 1.05 percent, at 1,903.9
and the Nasdaq composite was up 61.19 points, or 1.35
percent, at 4,578.51.
All 10 major S&P sectors were higher, with the consumer
discretionary index's 1.55 percent rise leading the
advancers.
The Nasdaq biotechnology index was up 2.6 percent as
investors continued to seek bargains in the sector, which took a
beating after Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton
criticized drug pricing last week.
Although the market's recent rout has forced many
strategists to slash year-end expectations, a Reuters poll shows
the S&P 500 is expected to end 2015 roughly 11 percent above
current levels.
Shares of Ralph Lauren were up 12.8 percent at
$117.46 after the fashion powerhouse said its founder and CEO
was stepping down and being replaced by the head of Gap's
Old Navy division. Gap was down 6.4 percent at $28.28.
Western Digital jumped 13.4 percent to $78.66 after
the U.S. data storage company said an arm of China's Tsinghua
Holdings Co Ltd planed to buy a 15 percent stake in it. Rival
Seagate rose 5.5 percent to $44.07.
Hudson City Bancorp rose 6 percent to $10.10 after
the Fed approved the bank's acquisition M&T Bank. M&T
Bank was up 0.2 percent at $120.50.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 2,100
to 881. On the Nasdaq, 1,805 issues rose and 886 fell.
The S&P 500 index showed two new 52-week highs and 10 new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 17 new highs and 127 new lows.
(Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar and Tanya Agrawal; Editing by
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)