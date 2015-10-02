US STOCKS-Futures up ahead of September jobs data

* Futures up: Dow 63 pts, S&P 7.25 pts, Nasdaq 22 pts

By Abhiram Nandakumar

Oct 2 U.S. stock index futures rose on Friday as investors await the crucial September jobs report that could help strengthen the case for the Federal Reserve to increase interest rates before the end of the year.

* The Labor Department's report, due at 8:30 a.m. ET (1230 GMT), is expected to show U.S. employers added 203,000 jobs last month, a brisk enough pace to show the U.S. economy's resilience. This is the last major data before the Fed meets later this month.

* Global markets rose in anticipation of a strong report, as investors look to get past the worst quarter since 2011 and concerns about slowing global economic growth.

* The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq closed slightly higher on Thursday in a choppy start to the fourth quarter as investors waited for the jobs report and the quarterly earnings season.

* Financial markets have been roiled by worries about a global economic slowdown, particularly in China. The Institute for Supply Management said on Thursday its index of U.S. factory activity fell to its lowest since May 2013. Factory activity in China also fell, but less than expected.

* The Fed's decision not to raise rates from near zero in September, as it waits for signs of strengthening inflation, added to the uncertainty. The Fed last raised rates in June 2006.

* A small hike in rates could help calm volatile equity markets and start giving the Fed some ammunition to deal with any future economic slowdowns.

* San Francisco Fed President John Williams said the Fed will eventually need to move even though it will never be completely certain about the economic outlook.

* Williams, a voting member of the Federal Open Market Committee, believes the Fed will need to raise rates at either its October or the December meeting.

* Fed Vice Chair Stanley Fischer is scheduled to speak in Boston at 1:30 p.m. and Treasury Secretary Jack Lew will speak in Washington at 8:15 a.m.

* Crude oil prices rose on Friday due to fears of escalating violence in Syria and ahead of the job report.

* Pfizer's shares rose 1.73 percent to $32.39 after Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock to "overweight", saying the company's revenue growth would turn positive in 2016.

* Micron was up 6 percent at $15.65 premarket after the chipmaker posted better-than-expected quarterly earnings.

Futures snapshot at 6:25 a.m. ET:

* S&P 500 e-minis were up 7.25 points, or 0.38 percent, with 117,745 contracts traded.

* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 22 points, or 0.53 percent, on volume of 23,417 contracts.

* Dow e-minis were up 63 points, or 0.39 percent, with 25,763 contracts changing hands. (Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)