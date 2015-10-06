US STOCKS-Wall St set to open lower after S&P 500's 5-day rally

* S&P 500 up 5.6 pct in 5 days, best run since 2011
* Pepsi up 2.6 pct after strong results
* DuPont up 6.3 pct after CEO resigns
* U.S. trade deficit widens to $48.33 bln in Aug
* Futures down: Dow 13 pts, S&P 4 pts, Nasdaq 12 pts
(Adds details, comments, updates prices)
By Abhiram Nandakumar
Oct 6 Wall Street looked set to open lower on
Tuesday as investors book profits after the S&P 500's best 5-day
run since 2011.
All three major U.S. indexes have gained since Friday when a
weak U.S. jobs report led to expectations that the Federal
Reserve would not raise interest rates this year, meaning the
era of near-zero interest rates would continue.
Up to Monday's close, the S&P had gained 5.6 percent over
the past five days.
"We're just digesting some of the gains and that is part of
the reason why markets are just slightly lower," said Paul
Nolte, director of trading at Conifer Securities in New York.
At 8:27 a.m. ET (1227 GMT), S&P 500 e-minis were down
4 points, or 0.2 percent, with 173,235 contracts traded. Nasdaq
100 e-minis were down 12 points, or 0.28 percent, on
volume of 26,636 contracts. Dow e-minis were down 13
points, or 0.08 percent, with 30,032 contracts changing hands.
Crude oil prices rose more than 1 percent, adding to their
gains from Monday.
The U.S. trade gap widened more than expected to $48.33
billion in August, from its five-month low of $41.9 billion in
July, data from the Commerce Department showed.
German industrial orders fell unexpectedly in August, data
released on Tuesday showed, adding to worries that waning
demand, especially from China and other emerging markets, would
spread across the globe.
Worries about slowing global growth and its effect on
economic policy and corporate results will be on investors minds
as the U.S. corporate earnings season begins this week.
S&P 500 companies are expected to report a 4.2 percent fall
in earnings in the third quarter, the biggest decline in six
years, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Shares of Pepsi rose about 3 percent to $98.50
premarket after it reported better-than-expected third-quarter
results and raised its forecast for the year.
DuPont rose 6.3 percent to $54.51 after the company
said CEO Ellen Kullman would step down.
PMC-Sierra jumped 31.2 percent to $10.09 after
Apple supplier Skyworks said it would buy the chipmaker
for $2 billion. Skyworks was up 2 percent at $83.50.
Brewer Molson Coors fell 2.2 percent to $82.4 after
Bloomberg reported that partner SABMiller had rejected
AB Inbev's informal buyout offer. Molson Coors would
have benefited from opportunities created by the merger.
Yum Brands reports results after the close.
San Francisco Federal Reserve President John Williams is
scheduled to speak on economic outlook at 5:30 p.m. ET (2130
GMT).
(Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)