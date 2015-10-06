US STOCKS-Wall St moves lower as global growth worries resurface

* IMF cuts global growth view for second time
* DuPont jumps as CEO resigns; helps prop up Dow
* Health stocks resume decline
* Dow up 0.18 pct, S&P down 0.31 pct, Nasdaq down 0.95 pct
(Adds details, comments)
By Abhiram Nandakumar
Oct 6 The S&P and the Nasdaq fell on Tuesday
morning as worries about economic growth resurfaced at U.S.
companies begin to report quarterly results, while a surge in
DuPont helped the Dow move higher.
DuPont rose 11.1 percent to $56.96 after CEO Ellen Kullman
said she would step down. The stock gave the biggest boost to
the S&P and the Dow, where it added nearly 38 points.
The International Monetary Fund cut its global growth
forecasts for a second time this year, citing weak commodity
prices and a slowdown in China.
The market had gained for two days after a weak U.S. jobs
report of Friday lowered the chances of the Federal Reserve
raising interest rates this year, meaning the era of near-zero
interest rates would continue.
But the report showed job growth slowed in the last three
months, adding to investors worries about a slowdown in global
growth and its effect on economic policy and corporate results.
The U.S. trade deficit widened the most in five months in
August, data showed on Tuesday, illustrating the economy's
vulnerabilities to a strong dollar and weak demand abroad.
S&P 500 companies are expected to report a 4.2 percent fall
in earnings in the third quarter, the biggest decline in six
years, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Investors are going to keep a keen eye on U.S. earnings
reports over the next several weeks for evidence of strong
second-quarter performance trickling down to the third, said Tim
Dreiling, a senior portfolio manager at U.S. Bank Wealth
Management.
At 11:34 a.m. ET (1534 GMT), the Dow Jones industrial
average was up 30.5 points, or 0.18 percent, at 16,806.93
and the Nasdaq composite was down 45.21 points, or 0.95
percent, at 4,736.05.
The S&P 500 was down 6.11 points, or 0.31 percent, at
1,980.94. The index had gained 5.6 percent over the past five
days, its best 5-day run since 2011.
Six of the ten major S&P sectors were lower, with the health
sector's 2.8 percent loss leading the decliners. The
sector had posted gains for five days in a row.
The Nasdaq biotech index was down 5.8 percent,
falling for the second straight day. Celgene's 5.4
percent fall weighed the most on the Nasdaq.
The energy index was the top gainer, up 2.56
percent, after crude oil prices jumped.
Pepsi rose 1.7 percent to $97.44 after it reported
better-than-expected third-quarter results and raised its
forecast for the year.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 1,794
to 1,111. On the Nasdaq, 1,407 issues fell and 1,200 advanced.
The S&P 500 index showed six new 52-week highs and no new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 30 new highs and 22 new lows.
(Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar and Tanya Agrawal in
Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)