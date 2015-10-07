US STOCKS-Futures up as oil prices rise for fourth day

* Futures up: Dow 99 pts, S&P 11 pts, Nasdaq 31.8 pts
By Abhiram Nandakumar
Oct 7 U.S. stock index futures rose on Wednesday
as crude oil prices increased for the fourth day in a row, with
Brent crude touching its highest level in a more than a month.
* Brent crude and U.S. light crude were up
nearly 2 percent, with Brent touching $52.99, after data showed
a fall in U.S. stockpiles and inventories after two years of
surplus.
* Shares of Dow components Exxon and Chevron
were up more than 1 percent premarket.
* Global stocks were also boosted by mining and energy
shares as investors bought into the prospect of continued
support from the world's central banks.
* Expectations that the Federal Reserve will lift interest
rates off near-zero levels this year are fading, with concerns
mounting about slowing global growth and its effect on corporate
results.
* S&P 500 companies are expected to report a 4.2 percent
fall in third-quarter profit, the biggest decline in six years,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
* U.S. stocks closed lower on Tuesday, snapping a five-day
winning streak, led by a rout in healthcare and biotech stocks.
* Yum Brands slumped 16.3 percent to $69.79 after it
cut its full-year profit forecast due to a slower-than-expected
recovery in China and a strong dollar.
* McDonald's, which is also facing issues in China,
fell 1.5 percent to $100.35.
* Adobe fell 3.11 percent to $82.50 after lowering
its 2016 profit forecast due to a strong dollar.
* Freeport-McMoRan rose 3.13 percent to $12.20,
extending gains from Monday when the copper and gold miner said
it is considering exiting the oil and gas business.
* Monsanto and Constellation Brands are
expected to report results before the bell.
* A Fed report is expected to show U.S. consumer credit
increased $19 billion in August, below the $19.10 billion rise
in July. The data is due at 3:00 p.m. ET (1900 GMT).
Futures snapshot at 7:19 a.m. ET:
* S&P 500 e-minis were up 11 points, or 0.56 percent,
with 189,848 contracts traded.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 31.75 points, or 0.74
percent, on volume of 36,772 contracts.
* Dow e-minis were up 99 points, or 0.59 percent,
with 28,765 contracts changing hands.
(Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)