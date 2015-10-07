US STOCKS-Wall St set to open higher as oil prices continue rise

* Brent crude set for best 4-day run in a month
* Exxon, Chevron up more than 1 pct
* Yum Brands slumps 16 pct on China worries
* Futures up: Dow 96 pts, S&P 11 pts, Nasdaq 34.25 pts
(Adds details, comments, updates prices)
By Abhiram Nandakumar
Oct 7 Wall Street was set to open higher on
Wednesday as crude oil prices rose for the fourth day in a row,
with Brent crude on track to post its best 4-day run in more
than a month.
Brent crude and U.S. light crude were up
nearly 2 percent after data showed a fall in U.S. inventories
after two years of surplus.
Shares of Dow components Exxon and Chevron
were up more than 1 percent premarket. The S&P energy index
was the biggest gainer on Tuesday among the 10 major S&P
sectors.
Global stocks were also boosted on Wednesday by mining and
energy shares as investors bought into the prospect of continued
support from the world's central banks.
Expectations that the Federal Reserve will lift interest
rates off near-zero levels this year are fading, with concerns
mounting about slowing global growth and its effect on corporate
results.
Investors will focus on quarterly earnings reports over the
next few weeks, said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at
Rockwell Global Capital in New York.
He said PepsiCo's better-than-expected quarterly
results on Tuesday suggested companies may not fare as badly as
expected.
S&P 500 companies are expected to report a 4.2 percent fall
in third-quarter profit, the biggest decline in six years,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
At 8:17 a.m. ET, S&P 500 e-minis were up 11 points,
or 0.56 percent, with 220,212 contracts traded. Nasdaq 100
e-minis were up 34.25 points, or 0.8 percent, on volume
of 43,204 contracts. Dow e-minis were up 96 points, or
0.58 percent, with 31,861 contracts changing hands.
U.S. stocks closed lower on Tuesday, snapping a five-day
winning streak, led by a rout in healthcare and biotech stocks.
Yum Brands slumped almost 16 percent to $70.20 after
it cut its full-year profit forecast due to a
slower-than-expected recovery in China and a strong dollar.
Dow component McDonald's, which also has a large
exposure to China, fell 1.2 percent to $100.69.
Adobe fell nearly 2 percent to $83.50 after
lowering its 2016 profit forecast due to a strong dollar.
Twitter rose 1.7 percent to $28.06 after Saudi
Arabian billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal and his investment
firm raised their stake to more than 5 percent.
Monsanto fell 3 percent to $85.44 after the seed
company said it expects a slumping commodity market to squeeze
results well into 2016.
Constellation Brands rose 3.6 percent to $136.0
after the wine maker and brewer posted a higher-than-expected
profit and raised its full-year profit forecast.
A Fed report is expected to show U.S. consumer credit
increased $19 billion in August, below the $19.10 billion rise
in July. The data is due at 3:00 p.m. ET (1900 GMT).
(Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)