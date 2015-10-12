US STOCKS-Futures little changed ahead of busy earnings week

* Futures up: Dow 9 pts, S&P 0.5 pts, Nasdaq 0.5 pts
By Abhiram Nandakumar
Oct 12 U.S. stock index futures were little
changed on Monday, ahead of a busy week of quarterly corporate
results.
* Global stocks rose on Monday, with investors betting on
the Federal Reserve keeping interest rates steady through the
rest of the year.
* The Fed is still likely to raise interest rates this year,
unless global economic conditions push the U.S. economy off
course, Fed Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer said on Sunday.
* The Fed pulling the trigger this year was "an expectation,
not a commitment," he said.
* The Fed, which has not raised rates since 2006, has said
it is waiting for signs of stable inflation before lifting rates
off near-zero levels.
* Quarterly reports for the financials sector will be in
focus this week, with JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs,
Bank of America, Wells Fargo and Citigroup
reporting results.
* Financial companies are expected to show earnings growth
of 8.4 percent, down from the 14.8 percent expected at the start
of the quarter.
* The financial index has been badly hit due to worries
about trading revenue amid lingering concerns about the health
of the economy.
* S&P 500 companies are now expected to report a 4.5 percent
fall in third-quarter profits, the biggest decline in six years,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
* Several Dow 30 components are also reporting results this
week, including Johnson & Johnson, Intel and
General Electric.
* U.S. stocks ended Friday slightly higher, with the S&P 500
posting its best week in 2015.
* Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart, Chicago Fed
President Charles Evans and Fed Board Governor Lael Brainard are
scheduled to speak on Monday. All three are voting members of
the Federal Open Market Committee, which regulates open market
operations.
* Shares of EMC rose 6.8 percent to $29.75 after
CNBC said Dell would buy the data storage company for about $67
billion.
* Twitter was down 2.6 percent at $30.06 after a report on
Friday that the company was planning layoffs this week.
Futures snapshot at 6:49 a.m. ET:
* S&P 500 e-minis were up 0.5 points, or 0.02
percent, with 72,434 contracts traded.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 0.5 points, or 0.01
percent, on volume of 12,082 contracts.
* Dow e-minis were up 9 points, or 0.05 percent,
with 9,782 contracts changing hands.
(Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Don
Sebastian)