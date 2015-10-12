US STOCKS-Futures little changed ahead of busy earnings week

* Futures up: Dow 9 pts, S&P 0.5 pts, Nasdaq 0.5 pts

By Abhiram Nandakumar

Oct 12 U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Monday, ahead of a busy week of quarterly corporate results.

* Global stocks rose on Monday, with investors betting on the Federal Reserve keeping interest rates steady through the rest of the year.

* The Fed is still likely to raise interest rates this year, unless global economic conditions push the U.S. economy off course, Fed Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer said on Sunday.

* The Fed pulling the trigger this year was "an expectation, not a commitment," he said.

* The Fed, which has not raised rates since 2006, has said it is waiting for signs of stable inflation before lifting rates off near-zero levels.

* Quarterly reports for the financials sector will be in focus this week, with JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs, Bank of America, Wells Fargo and Citigroup reporting results.

* Financial companies are expected to show earnings growth of 8.4 percent, down from the 14.8 percent expected at the start of the quarter.

* The financial index has been badly hit due to worries about trading revenue amid lingering concerns about the health of the economy.

* S&P 500 companies are now expected to report a 4.5 percent fall in third-quarter profits, the biggest decline in six years, according to Thomson Reuters data.

* Several Dow 30 components are also reporting results this week, including Johnson & Johnson, Intel and General Electric.

* U.S. stocks ended Friday slightly higher, with the S&P 500 posting its best week in 2015.

* Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans and Fed Board Governor Lael Brainard are scheduled to speak on Monday. All three are voting members of the Federal Open Market Committee, which regulates open market operations.

* Shares of EMC rose 6.8 percent to $29.75 after CNBC said Dell would buy the data storage company for about $67 billion.

* Twitter was down 2.6 percent at $30.06 after a report on Friday that the company was planning layoffs this week.

Futures snapshot at 6:49 a.m. ET:

* S&P 500 e-minis were up 0.5 points, or 0.02 percent, with 72,434 contracts traded.

* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 0.5 points, or 0.01 percent, on volume of 12,082 contracts.

* Dow e-minis were up 9 points, or 0.05 percent, with 9,782 contracts changing hands. (Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)