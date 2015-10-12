US STOCKS-Wall St flat as investors await bank earnings

* EMC shares rise after Dell offer
* Lilly sinks after experimental heart drug scrapped
* Indexes down: Dow 0.05 pct, S&P 0.11 pct, Nasdaq 0.02 pct
(Updates to open)
By Abhiram Nandakumar
Oct 12 U.S. stocks were little changed on Monday
as investors braced for a busy week of quarterly results from
major U.S. banks and several Dow 30 companies.
Health stocks were down after Eli Lilly said it was
scrapping an experimental heart drug and taking a related charge
in the fourth quarter.
Lilly fell as much as 8.9 percent to $78.47, putting the
stock on track for its biggest single-day day decline in seven
years. Rival Merck was down 2 percent at $49.91.
On the other hand, Amgen was up 2 percent and
Regeneron more than 3 percent. Both companies recently
received FDA approval for cholesterol-reducing drugs.
EMC's shares were up 2.6 percent at $28.60 after
Dell said it would buy the data storage company in a $67 billion
deal.
VMware, which is majority owned by EMC, fell 6.6
percent to $73.46.
At 9:36 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones industrial average was
down 9.12 points, or 0.05 percent, at 17,075.37. The S&P 500
was down 2.23 points, or 0.11 percent, at 2,012.66 and
the Nasdaq composite index was down 0.74 points, or 0.02
percent, at 4,829.73.
Six of the 10 major S&P sectors were down, with the energy
sector's 1.2 percent fall leading the decliners.
JPMorgan kicks off bank earnings on Tuesday, with
Goldman Sachs, Bank of America, Wells Fargo
and Citigroup reporting through the week.
Financial companies are expected to show earnings growth of
8.4 percent, down from the 14.8 percent expected at the start of
the third quarter.
The financial index has been under pressure due to worries
about banks' trading revenue and the health of the global
economy.
The Federal Reserve added to the uncertainty by deciding to
keep interest rates unchanged at its September meeting. Banks
would benefit from a hike in rates, which have not been raised
since 2006.
"We had concerns about emerging markets and uncertainty in
the Fed. So the dip we had in late August, we've retraced the
losses to a good amount," said Andre Bakhos, managing director
at Janlyn Capital in New Jersey.
"Earnings are now going to give investors a little more
evidence of what's really going on."
Bakhos expects a muted trading session on Monday as banks
remain closed for the Columbus Day holiday.
Fed Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer said on Sunday the central
bank was still likely to raise interest rates this year, unless
global economic conditions push the U.S. economy off course.
Chicago Fed President Charles Evans and Fed Board Governor
Lael Brainard are scheduled to speak on Monday. Both are voting
members of the Federal Open Market Committee, which regulates
open market operations.
Several Dow 30 components are also reporting results this
week, including Johnson & Johnson, Intel and
General Electric.
S&P 500 companies are expected to report a 4.5 percent fall
in third-quarter profits, the biggest decline in six years,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
Twitter was down 2.2 percent at $30.14 after a report on
Friday that the company was planning to announce layoffs this
week.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by
1,348 to 1,245. On the Nasdaq, 1,168 issues rose and 1,157 fell.
The S&P 500 index showed seven new 52-week highs and no new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 22 new highs and six new lows.
(Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Don
Sebastian and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)