US STOCKS-Futures fall on fresh China woes; bank results in focus

* Futures down: Dow 7 pts, S&P 1 pts, Nasdaq 7.5 pts
By Abhiram Nandakumar
Oct 14 U.S. stock index futures fell slightly on
Wednesday as fresh economic data from China caused a selloff in
commodities and investors awaited a raft of earnings reports.
* Consumer inflation in China rose 1.6 percent in September,
less than the 1.8 percent expected, feeding worries of sluggish
demand from the world's second largest economy.
* Global stocks fell, buckling under the China concerns.
U.S. stocks closed lower on Tuesday, ending a seven-day run of
gains, hurt by a renewed rout in biotechs.
* JPMorgan shares fell 1.6 percent to $60.55
premarket, a day after the bank reported third-quarter results
below estimates.
* Bank of America rose 0.8 percent to $15.65 after
the bank reported a profit, compared with a year-earlier loss.
* Delta Air Lines rose 1.6 percent to $48.50 after
it reported third-quarter earnings ahead of expectations.
* Investors will be focused on earnings over the next
several weeks to gauge the impact of a sputtering global economy
on corporate health.
* S&P 500 companies are expected to report a 4.8 percent
fall in third-quarter profit, the biggest decline in six years,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
* Wells Fargo reports results before the bell.
Netflix reports after the close.
* Intel fell 2.3 percent to $31.29 after the
world's biggest chipmaker cut its outlook on Tuesday on revenue
growth at its key data center business.
* Sandisk rose 9.5 percent to $67.62 on a Bloomberg
report, which said Micron Tech and Western Digital
were in talks to buy the memory chip maker.
* Data due on Wednesday includes U.S. retail sales data for
September, forecast to have increased 0.2 percent. The data is
scheduled at 8:30 a.m. ET (1230 GMT).
* The data will give investors a picture of domestic demand
and its impact on the Federal Reserve's decision to raise
interest rates.
* The central bank, which has kept rates at near-zero
levels, has said it is awaiting signs of stabilized inflation
before pulling the trigger.
* Also due at 8:30 a.m. is the producer price index, which
is forecast to have fallen 0.7 percent in the 12 months to
September, the eighth decline in a row.
* The Fed will issue its Beige Book, which contains
anecdotal information on business activity. The data is expected
to show an increase in the budget deficit to $95.0 billion in
September from $64.4 billion in August.
Futures snapshot at 7:08 a.m. ET:
* S&P 500 e-minis were down 1 points, or 0.05
percent, with 119,877 contracts traded.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 7.5 points, or 0.17
percent, on volume of 21,453 contracts.
* Dow e-minis were down 7 points, or 0.04 percent,
with 16,566 contracts changing hands.
(Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Don
Sebastian)