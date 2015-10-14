US STOCKS-Dow slumps as Wal-Mart hammered after weak forecast

* Wal-Mart sinks on weak forecast; drags down Dow
* JPMorgan falls, Bank of America rises after results
* U.S. retail sales barely rise in Sept
* Dow down 0.36 pct, S&P up 0.03 pct, Nasdaq up 0.31 pct
(Updates to early afternoon)
By Abhiram Nandakumar
Oct 14 The Dow Jones industrial average
retreated sharply on Wednesday as Wal-Mart's weak forecast
spooked investors, wiping more than $20 billion off the
retailer's market value.
The S&P 500 fluctuated following mixed bank results and
disappointing economic data from the United States and China.
"The major theme, not only today but through the balance of
the earnings season, is going to be the revisions to fourth
quarter and 2016 earnings," said Bill Northey, chief investment
officer of the private client group at U.S. Bank.
Wal-Mart sank almost 10 percent to $60.18, poised
for its worst one-day performance in more than 17 years, after
it forecast a drop of up to 12 percent in earnings per share in
fiscal 2017.
The stock was the biggest drag on the Dow Jones industrial
average, shaving nearly 37 points off the index, and
pulled down the S&P consumer discretionary and
consumer staples sectors.
Rival Target was down 4.3 percent, while Sears
fell 3.1 percent.
"It's an earnings driven market and so those revisions and
the color that we get from company commentary are going to be
incredibly important in terms of driving the direction of the
market, not only for the next couple of weeks, but really over
the next year," Northey said.
S&P 500 companies are expected to report a 4.2 percent
decline in third-quarter profit, the biggest in six years,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
JPMorgan shares fell 2.8 percent to $59.86, a day
after the bank reported disappointing third-quarter
results.
Wells Fargo fell 0.7 percent to $51.48 while Bank of
America rose 0.7 percent to $15.64 after reporting
results on Wednesday.
At 12:51 a.m. ET (1651 GMT), the Dow Jones industrial
average was down 61.47 points, or 0.36 percent, at
17,020.42.
The S&P 500 eked out a small gain, helped by energy
and healthcare stocks. The index was up 0.56 points, or 0.03
percent, at 2,004.25. The Nasdaq composite index was up
14.87 points, or 0.31 percent, at 4,811.48.
Six of the 10 major S&P sectors were in the black.
Data on Wednesday showed that consumer inflation in China
increased less than expected, while retail sales in the United
States barely rose in September.
The Federal Reserve, which has not raised rates since 2006,
has said it will wait for clear signs of economic stability
before it pulls the trigger.
TripAdvisor soared 20.6 percent to $80.42 after the
company announced a room-booking deal with Priceline.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 1,519
to 1,417. On the Nasdaq, 1,335 issues rose and 1,308 fell.
The S&P 500 index showed seven new 52-week highs and four
new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 17 new highs and 45 new
lows.
(Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Don
Sebastian and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)